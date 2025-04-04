Architecture Now: International Projects by HOK, COLL-BARREU, and Knight Architects Reshape Public Space

This month's architecture news spotlights a global wave of adaptive reuse, large-scale infrastructure, and public realm transformation. From airport expansions to museum reconfigurations, architects worldwide are rethinking how civic spaces serve communities in the 21st century. Notable developments include Sasaki, SLA, and MVVA being shortlisted to reimagine Toronto's Downsview Airport into a pedestrian-oriented public corridor, and HOK's 2.8 million-square-foot expansion of Dulles International Airport to accommodate future growth while honoring Saarinen's original vision. In Melbourne, Fraser & Partners received planning approval for a heritage-led redevelopment of the Boiler House precinct, while COLL-BARREU ARQUITECTOS completed a subtle reconfiguration of public access at Madrid's Reina Sofía Museum. Finally, in Canada, Knight Architects revealed the "Motion" design for the Alexandra Bridge replacement, an arching structure shaped by ecological references and inclusive public space. Read on for the latest updates shaping architecture today.

Toronto Airport into Public Corridor

Northcrest Developments has shortlisted five international design teams: CCxA, Field Operations, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Sasaki, and SLA, for the next stage of The Runway at YZD Design Competition, a global call to reimagine Toronto's historic Downsview Airport site. The 2-kilometer airstrip, once a military base and aerospace hub, will become the heart of a $22 billion, 370-acre mixed-use development. Envisioned as a pedestrian-first, year-round public corridor, The Runway will link seven future neighborhoods and serve 55,000 residents and 23,000 workers through cultural programming, recreation, and community uses. The winning team will be announced in mid-2025 and tasked with developing a holistic set of design guidelines that will shape this landmark space for decades to come. The jury is chaired by urban designer Ken Greenberg, with the project representing a critical moment in adaptive reuse and city-building for Toronto.

HOK to Lead 2.8 Million-Square-Foot Expansion of Dulles International Airport in United States

HOK has been selected to design a major expansion at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, adding over 2.8 million square feet to accommodate future passenger growth and operational needs. Commissioned by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), the project will begin with the development of Concourse Tier 2 featuring 22 new international gates and a federal inspection services facility, and eventually include a new Concourse Tier 3. Honoring Eero Saarinen's iconic terminal design, HOK's plan will integrate sustainable strategies, enhance passenger comfort, and streamline airport operations with improved mobility systems and infrastructure upgrades.

Fraser & Partners' Heritage-Led Design for Melbourne's Boiler House Precinct Gains Planning Approval in Australia

Planning approval has been granted for the transformation of Melbourne's historic Boiler House precinct in Alphington, marking a major step in the final phase of the YarraBend masterplan. Designed by Fraser & Partners for Glenvill Developments, the project reimagines the former Alphington Paper Mill site with a strong emphasis on heritage integration, sustainability, and pedestrian connectivity. The redevelopment retains and reinterprets key architectural features of Boiler House East and West, two structures dating back to the 1920s and 1950s, through preserved brickwork, restored skylights, and the adaptation of structural grids. A mix of residences, including loft-style apartments and penthouses, is paired with climate-positive infrastructure and landscaped public spaces. The result is a thoughtful model for adaptive reuse, where Melbourne's industrial past shapes a future-oriented, connected community.

COLL-BARREU ARQUITECTOS Reconfigures Access and Public Uses at Madrid's Reina Sofía Museum in Spain

COLL-BARREU ARQUITECTOS has completed a major reconfiguration of access and public spaces at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid, enhancing the institution's connection to the Paseo del Prado and broader urban fabric. The intervention focuses on the museum's historic Sabatini building, originally part of an 18th-century hospital complex and later expanded by Jean Nouvel in the early 2000s. Without adding new structures, the architects reoriented the main entrance toward the Paseo del Prado, introducing multiple access points along the restored western façade and transforming the building into a more permeable, democratic public institution. The redesign also aims to improve circulation and visitor flow through updated courtyards, vertical connections, and upgraded amenities like the museum store and café, aligning the museum with ongoing pedestrianization efforts around Atocha Station and the cultural corridor.

Knight Architects Reveals Design for Alexandra Bridge Replacement Between Ottawa and Gatineau in Canada

Canada has taken a major step toward replacing the aging Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, with the National Capital Commission (NCC) granting initial approval for the "Motion" concept design. Developed by Knight Architects in collaboration with an Arup-led team, the proposed structure is an arch bridge inspired by the movement of the native eel species found in the Ottawa River / Kīchī Zībī. The design features three sweeping pairs of arches and includes dedicated lanes for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, along with accessible public spaces for gathering and sightseeing. Backed by extensive consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and expert panels, the project is being delivered by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) using a Progressive Design & Build model, with an RFP expected in Spring 2025. As both a vital interprovincial link and a national landmark, the new bridge aims to prioritize active mobility and embody the cultural and ecological significance of its historic site.

This article is part of our curated News Compilation series, Architecture Now, showcasing unbuilt projects from renowned architectural firms. Through concise updates, we aim to provide a snapshot of emerging architectural ideas and concepts. At ArchDaily, we welcome contributions from readers—if you have a project or idea to share, feel free to contact us.