Navigating Milan Design Week 2025: Key Venues, Events and Architectural Installations to Experience

Save this picture! Alvisi Kirimoto - TAM TAM. Tempio, Azione, Movimento. Image © Alvisi Kirimoto

Milan Design Week 2025 is one of the most significant events in the design world, taking place from April 8 to April 13. Following in the previous years' tradition, the city of Milano will host a variety of exhibitions, installations, and discussions throughout its diverse districts, each offering a unique atmosphere and thematic focus. Alongside the renowned Salone del Mobile 2025 at the expansive Rho Fiera exhibition grounds, numerous activities and initiatives will be featured, all coordinated under the Fuorisalone agenda. This article will help navigate the many events by highlighting key venues and installations, ranging from the major fair to vibrant design districts and distinctive locations, such as historic courtyards and revitalized industrial spaces.

+ 26

DropCity: Center for Architecture and Design

Dropcity is a unique platform dedicated to researching, imagining, experimenting with, and implementing alternative forms of design and architecture amid ongoing systemic crises. Established in 2018 by architect Andrea Caputo, it is situated within the interconnected tunnels behind Milan Central Station. From April 3 to April 13, Dropcity presents a dynamic exhibition program focused on emerging practices and experimental approaches in architecture and design. Highlights include the exhibition " Prison Times: Spatial Dynamics of Penal Environments," which critically examines the contemporary state of incarceration, delving into the effects of penal structures on individuals and society. Dropcity will also feature "bruther.fbx," an exhibition dedicated to the work of the Paris-based architectural studio Bruther, incorporating representation and experimentation.

Running concurrently is "Beautiful Mistakes," a series of architectural dialogues curated by Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo that begins April 4 and continues until June 10. This initiative invites architects and designers to share insights and experiences regarding pivotal projects and missteps that have shaped their practices, featuring notable speakers such as Chilean architect Max Nuñez, British architect Amin Taha, Leonid Slonimskiy of KOSMOS, Gustav Düsing, and Daryan Knoblauch. Additional attractions include the Dropcity Material Library, offering an interactive archive of materials for designers, the Dropcity Woodshop, which features advanced woodworking equipment for hands-on learning and prototyping, and "Marble Journey," an exhibition and ongoing research project by Giulia Albarello, Laurian Ghinițoiu, and Maria Jose Rubira, exploring the transformation of marble from geological formation to architectural feature.

Alcova

Alcova, founded in 2018 by Valentina Ciuffi (Studio Vedèt) and Joseph Grima (Space Caviar), serves as a platform for designers, companies, institutions, and researchers to explore the future of living and making. This year, Alcova will activate the historic Villa Borsani and Villa Bagatti Valsecchi while introducing two new sites: the former SNIA Factory and the Pasino Glasshouses. Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, an architectural gem from the 19th century, will offer visitors a rich experience through its grand halls and beautiful gardens. The Pasino Glasshouses, once home to Europe's largest white orchid cultivation, provide a stunning natural backdrop that enhances the interaction between vegetation and exhibited pieces. The former SNIA factory, an emblem of rationalist architecture, showcases the juxtaposition of industrial decay and nature's reclamation. Meanwhile, Villa Borsani will host collectible design pieces, blending modernism with the villa's preserved artistry.

Brera Design District

During Brera Design Week 2025, several striking installations will transform the district into a hub of architectural innovation. At Palazzo Moscova 18, glo for art presents HYPER PORTAL by Michela Picchi, which invites visitors into an immersive, interactive experience.

Another notable installation is "Frozen" by Tokujin Yoshioka, a transparent light sculpture in Palazzo Landriani symbolizing the essence of water, showcased alongside Grand Seiko's creations. Portanuova Vertical Connection, an immersive installation in Piazza Gae Aulenti 12, embodies the same theme, featuring a modular structure that merges architecture with nature, designed with AI assistance.

In the Cortile d'Onore of the Pinacoteca di Brera, the Library of Light, created by British artist Es Devlin as part of Salone del Mobile 2025, will offer a performative experience featuring over 2,000 volumes selected and donated by Feltrinelli. Meanwhile, Nardi Forest Lodge offers a serene retreat with four intimate spaces draped in white curtains. Additionally, dOT-design Outdoor Texture returns for its 8th edition, featuring installations in the square and cloisters of San Marco, while the new dOT MATERICA exhibition, curated by Sabina Antonini and Alessandra Coppa, delves into the foundations of architecture.

Porta Venezia Design District

This year, IAMMI and materia-studio will present SENSES, a multisensory installation at the MelzoDodici auditorium in Porta Venezia, from April 8–13. This immersive experience invites visitors to engage with IAMMI's distinctive furnishings through a reimagined wunderkammer, where light, sound, and tactile elements enhance perception.

Additionally, Google will showcase Making the Invisible Visible, an immersive installation created in collaboration with light and water artist Lachlan Turczan, emphasizing art and design's transformative power. Meanwhile, Artemest presents the third edition of L'Appartamento, featuring renowned interior design studios each transforming a room with exquisite furniture and décor crafted by over 180 artisans.

Isola Design Festival

The Isola Design Festival 2025 celebrates the theme "Design is Human," highlighting the intrinsic connection between creativity and humanity. Centered at BasicVillage on Via dell'Aprica 12, the festival features curated exhibitions like Conscious Objects, the Isola Design Gallery, and the Isola Design Awards Winners' Showcase. Additionally, the festival offers a vibrant program of talks and workshops focusing on urban regeneration, materials design, and sustainability, fostering collaboration and innovative thinking within the design community

Università degli Studi di Milano

In the Cortile del Settecento at the Università degli Studi di Milano, Sanlorenzo presents Wind Labyrinth, an expressive installation showcased as part of the INTERNI CRE-ACTION exhibition. Curated by designer Piero Lissoni, this immersive work features a labyrinth of reclaimed sails, symbolizing the essence of sailing and the limitless nature of the sea.

Additionally, Alvisi Kirimoto will unveil TAM TAM. Temple, Action, Movement with in the Aula Magna of Università degli Studi di Milano "La Statale." Running from April 7 to 17, this installation transforms the university's courtyard, turning traditional columns into dynamic elements that respond to visitors' actions, fostering spaces for both collective sharing and personal introspection.

Other Venues

IKEA celebrates 30 years of participation in Milan Design Week with interactive exhibits that highlight the new collection's focus on high-quality Scandinavian design along with the principles of Democratic Design. The exhibition includes the "Do Something. Change Everything" segment, which emphasizes how small actions can foster sustainable living.

At Tortona Rocks 2025, "Saint Laurent - Charlotte Perriand" showcases four furniture designs by Charlotte Perriand, including the debut of the full-scale Table Mille-Feuilles. This installation presents limited edition pieces, bringing previously unproduced designs to the public.

Prada Frames, located at Palazzo Giureconsulti, is an annual symposium focusing on the theme In Transit. This event engages participants in discussions on infrastructure and its impact on movement, addressing contemporary design issues through a multidisciplinary lens.

Cassina celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Le Corbusier®, Pierre Jeanneret®, Charlotte Perriand® Collection with a special exhibit at the Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber. The "Staging Modernity" event features a theatrical installation designed by Formafantasma that highlights the collaboration between design and performance.

As part of Salone del Mobile 2025, Robert Wilson presents "Mother" in conjunction with Michelangelo's Pietà Rondanini at the Ospedale Spagnolo. This installation employs light and sound to create a dialogue with the artwork, enhancing its themes through an auditory and visual experience.

Additionally, Capsule Plaza 2025 is set to open on Monday, April 7th, in Spazio Maiocchi on Via Achille Maiocchi and in various satellite locations. This year's theme, "Expanded Living," delves into the concept of design as a total experience, challenging ideas of traditional domesticity and reshaping everyday lifestyles through hybrid habitats.

Rho Fiera - Salone del Mobile

The 63rd edition of the Salone del Mobile will take place in Milan from April 8 to 13, 2025 Milan's Rho Fiera fairgrounds. Poised to be the most expansive attraction during Milan Design Week, it gathers designers, experts, and manufacturers from around the globe, serving as a laboratory for innovative ideas, that showcases everything from new furniture prototypes to site-specific installations. In addition to consecrated sections such as the Euroluce International Lighting Exhibition, organized in the Forest of Space Arena designed by Sou Fujimoto, and SaloneSatellite, the event also includes engaging talks with industry experts hosted in the Pavilion 14's Drafting Futures Arena, crafted by Formafantasma. This arena will feature a series of discussions, including a roundtable moderated by by ArchDaily's Editor-in-Chief, Christele Harrouk, focused on the intersection of aesthetics and functionality in the hospitality industry.

Two of the four site-specific installations organized by Salone del Mobule are taking shape in Rho Fiera. The first, "Villa Héritage," created by French architect Pierre-Yves Rochon, will be located in Pavilions 13-15. This installation draws on tradition, offering an interior design experience that celebrates the richness of heritage. The second installation, "La dolce attesa," by filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, will take place at the entrance of Pavilions 22-24, exploring the universal theme of waiting, encouraging visitors to reflect on the relationship between time and human experiences.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage of Milan Design Week 2025 and Salone del Mobile 2025.