  Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design

Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design

When we think about cities, we often assume the orthogonal grid is the norm: neat, predictable, and rational. However, many urban areas around the world, notably those shaped by hills and uneven terrain, defy this convention. In cities like Lisbon, in Portugal orthogonal grids appear only in flatter zones such as Baixa, while surrounding areas like Alfama adapt organically to topography. These areas create more layered, irregular, and visually dynamic urban forms. Yerevan in Armenia, offers another urban example of this adaptation: the Cascade Complex transforms a steep hill into a terraced public space that connects different city levels while framing panoramic views. For other countries, this response to topography becomes even more critical. Cities like Tegucigalpa in Honduras or Valparaiso in Chile are defined by steep, irregular terrain that requires architects to engage deeply with the land. Designing in these contexts, especially for residential projects, demands technical adaptation and a contextual understanding that allows the slope to become a generative element in the design process.

In this regard, this roundup aims to provide examples of houses that tackle their relationship with topography in different ways. At the same time, it hopes to offer brainstorming ideas for architects looking to design in similar contexts. Interestingly, three strategies became evident when working with sloped terrain: The first is to elevate the structure on stilts, allowing the interior layout to remain horizontal and detached from the irregularities of the land below. The second approach involves creating stepped or terraced forms that follow the slope, dividing the program vertically, and allowing each level to adapt to different elevations. The third builds on the previous two by using the slope itself as a generator for the form, by aligning or contrasting the geometry of the house with the incline. Each one represents a way to work with, rather than against, the topography, transforming constraints into opportunities for spatial richness and deeper integration with the environment.

Read on to discover 14 houses around the world that embody these strategies, offering diverse approaches to building with the slope.

Elevating the Structure on Stilts

House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 3 of 30
House in the Trees by Ayako Arquitetura. Image © Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 20 of 30
House in the trees elevation. Image Courtesy of Ayako Arquitetura

Oyea House / Yangnar Studio

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 15 of 30
Oyea House by Yangnar Studio. Image © Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 21 of 30
Oyea House section. Image Courtesy of Yangnar Studio

VAY, Coonoor Retreat Lodge / Biome Environmental Solutions

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 8 of 30
VAY, Coonoor Retreat Lodge by Biome Environmental Solutions. Image © Vivek Muthuramalingam
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 27 of 30
VAY, Coonoor Retreat Lodge Section. Image Courtesy of Biome Environmental Solutions

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 9 of 30
A Lodge in the Pigüe by Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura. Image © Punto Dos Studio
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 25 of 30
A Lodge in the Pigüe section. Image Courtesy of Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 11 of 30
Workshop House by Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez . Image © Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 23 of 30
Workshop House Section. Image Courtesy of Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez (Tectum Arquitecura)

Divide the Program in Terraces

Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 4 of 30
Sar Street House by Parsonson Architects. Image © Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 29 of 30
Sar Street House East and West Elevations. Image Courtesy of Parsonson Architects

Oblique House / Red Brick Studio

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 5 of 30
Oblique House by Red Brick Studio. Image © Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 30 of 30
Oblique House section. Image Courtesy of Red Brick Studio

House on a Slope / Gian Salis Architect

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 16 of 30
House on a Slope by Gian Salis Architect. Image Courtesy of Gian Salis Architect
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 28 of 30
House on a Slope section. Image Courtesy of Gian Salis Architect

Oruç House / saavedra arquitectos

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 10 of 30
Oruç House by saavedra arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 26 of 30
Oruç House section. Image Courtesy of Saavedra arquitectos

Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 12 of 30
Villa in Frýdava by Uhlik architekti. Image © Tomáš Balej
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 24 of 30
Villa in Frýdava section. Image Courtesy of Uhlik architekti

The Slope as a Generator for the Form

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 7 of 30
Peace Residence by Quinzhee Architecture. Image © Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 17 of 30
Peace Residence South-West Elevation . Image Courtesy of Quinzhee Architecture

Sloping House / Claudio Santander + María Ines Buzzoni

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 2 of 30
Sloping House by Claudio Santander + María Ines Buzzoni. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 19 of 30
Sloping House Elevation. Image Courtesy of Claudio Santander + María Ines Buzzoni

Cabbage Tree House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 14 of 30
Cabbage Tree House by Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Image © Michael Nicholson
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 18 of 30
Cabbage Tree House West Elevation. Image Courtesy of Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Guthrie House / Felipe Assadi & Francisca Pulido

Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 13 of 30
Guthrie House by Felipe Assadi & Francisca Pulido. Image via Archdaily
Save this picture!
Sloped to Fit: 14 Homes That Embrace the Hill as a Catalyst for their Design - Image 22 of 30
Guthrie house north elevation and section . Image Courtesy of Felipe Assadi & Francisca Pulido

