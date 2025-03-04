Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work

The 2025 Pritzker Prize has been awarded this year to Chinese Architect Liu Jiakun. Born in Chengdu in 1956, he grew up in the densifying city, before attending and graduating from the Chongqing Architecture and Engineering College (Chongqing University) in 1982 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Architecture, and becoming one of the first college graduates to be tasked with rebuilding the country during the Chinese transition period. However, it wasn't until many years later that the architect understood that "the built environment could be used as a medium for personal expression". It was then that his endeavors and career took off, with Liu Jiakun starting his practice in 1999, and participating in more collaborative works across China and Europe. Based on his experiences, his works are anchored in his understanding of reality and a respect towards China's multi-traditional history and internal diversity; all while achieving a seamless balance between architecture and nature, tradition and modernity.

These concepts do not obstruct his consciousness of human needs and the importance of community spaces. Through his projects, Liu Jiakun proves that spaces can affect human behavior and become positively evocative. A public space such as those he's created can be conducive to a benevolent atmosphere that provides rest and collaboration. "such as my pursuit of narrative and poetry in design." The comprehensiveness of Liu Jiakun's works makes it easy not to be constrained by stylistic or aesthetic limitations or requirements. He just follows what the site, natural landscape, pre-existing urban frame, and citizen needs might require. The physical result is a mix of all of these with the predominant vernacular traditions.

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 47Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 47Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 47Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 47Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - More Images+ 42

His works throughout China are of larger scales, with many museums, cultural initiatives, parks, and entire zone revivals. He's often working in densely populated cities where public and open spaces might be harder to identify or insert. One of Liu Jiakun's noticeable solutions to these projects is the dispersal of the interventions along the assigned large site and the uniqueness in which each of them is incorporated, all while maintaining a similar design language. His strength in these cases, is his ability to bridge buildings, infrastructures, landscapes, and public spaces at the same time through his design, thus effectively solving pressing urban issues with the use of local materials, and traditional craftsmanship wherever he can. His interventions seem to be woven into the existing urban fabric, and direct the user/visitor through a poetic storyline and historic journey. Get to know some of the 2025 Pritzker Laureate's projects below.

Chinese Architect Liu Jiakun Receives the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Selected Works

The Grand Canal Hangzhou Steelworks Park - Phase 1. Hangzhou, China. 2025

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 6 of 47
The Grand Canal Hangzhou Steelworks Park - Phase 1. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 8 of 47
The Grand Canal Hangzhou Steelworks Park - Phase 1. Image © Arch-Exist

Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town. Luzhou, China. 2020

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 47
Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 11 of 47
Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town. Image © Arch-Exist

Neighborhood·Songyang Three-Temple Cultural Communication Center. Lishui, China. 2020

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 12 of 47
Neighborhood·Songyang Three-Temple Cultural Communication Center. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 13 of 47
Neighborhood·Songyang Three-Temple Cultural Communication Center. Image © Arch-Exist

Anren Ancient Town LOFT, (Ningliang Factory) Renovation Project. Sichuan, China. 2017

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 14 of 47
Anren Ancient Town LOFT, (Ningliang Factory) Renovation Project. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 15 of 47
Anren Ancient Town LOFT, (Ningliang Factory) Renovation Project. Image © Arch-Exist

Suzhou Imperial Kiln Gold Brick Museum. Suzhou, China. 2016

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 16 of 47
Suzhou Imperial Kiln Gold Brick Museum. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 17 of 47
Suzhou Imperial Kiln Gold Brick Museum. Image © Arch-Exist

West Village - Basis Yard. Sichuan, China. 2015

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 47
West Village - Basis Yard. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 19 of 47
West Village - Basis Yard. Image © Chengdu Beisen Culture

Novartis Shanghai Campus C6 Building. Shanghai, China. 2014

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 21 of 47
Novartis Shanghai Campus C6 Building. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 23 of 47
Novartis Shanghai Campus C6 Building. Image © Arch-Exist

Lancui Pavilion, Bailuwan Ecological Wetland. Sichuan, China. 2013

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 24 of 47
Lancui Pavilion, Bailuwan Ecological Wetland. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 25 of 47
Lancui Pavilion, Bailuwan Ecological Wetland. Image © Arch-Exist

Shuijing Street Winery Ruins Museum. Sichuan, China. 2013

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 26 of 47
Shuijing Street Winery Ruins Museum. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 27 of 47
Shuijing Street Winery Ruins Museum. Image © Arch-Exist

Nanjing "International Architectural Art Practice Exhibition" Guest Room Center. Nanjing, China. 2012

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 28 of 47
Nanjing "International Architectural Art Practice Exhibition" Guest Room Center. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 29 of 47
Nanjing "International Architectural Art Practice Exhibition" Guest Room Center. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

Xilai Ancient Town Banyan Tree Area along the river. Sichuan, China. 2011

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 30 of 47
Xilai Ancient Town Banyan Tree Area along the river. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 47
Xilai Ancient Town Banyan Tree Area along the river. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

Eastern Suburbs Memory. Sichuan, China. 2011

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 32 of 47
Eastern Suburbs Memory. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 33 of 47
Eastern Suburbs Memory. Image © Arch-Exist

MOCA Chengdu. Chengdu, China. 2011

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 35 of 47
MOCA Chengdu. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 34 of 47
MOCA Chengdu. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

Wu Huishan Memorial Hall. Anren Town, China. 2009

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 36 of 47
Wu Huishan Memorial Hall. Image © Iwan Baan
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 37 of 47
Wu Huishan Memorial Hall. Image © Iwan Baan

Shanghai Xiangdong Buddhist Statue Art Museum. Shanghai, China. 2008

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 38 of 47
Shanghai Xiangdong Buddhist Statue Art Museum. Image © LV Hengzhong
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 39 of 47
Shanghai Xiangdong Buddhist Statue Art Museum. Image © LV Hengzhong

Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution. Chengdu, China. 2008

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 47
Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution. Image © Arch-Exist
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 40 of 47
Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution. Image © Arch-Exist

Teahouse No. 5, Jinhua Architectural Art Park. Zhejiang, China. 2006

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 41 of 47
Teahouse No. 5, Jinhua Architectural Art Park. Image © LV Hengzhong
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 42 of 47
Teahouse No. 5, Jinhua Architectural Art Park. Image © LV Hengzhong

Sculpture Department Teaching Building, Chongqing Sichuan Fine Arts Institute. Chongqing, China. 2004

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 43 of 47
Sculpture Department Teaching Building, Chongqing Sichuan Fine Arts Institute. Image © BI Kejian
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 44 of 47
Sculpture Department Teaching Building, Chongqing Sichuan Fine Arts Institute. Image © BI Kejian

Luyeyuan Stone Sculpture Art Museum. Chengdu, China. 2002

Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 45 of 47
Luyeyuan Stone Sculpture Art Museum. Image © FANG Ziyu
Liu Jiakun: Get to Know the 2025 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 47 of 47
Luyeyuan Stone Sculpture Art Museum. Image © FANG Ziyu

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

