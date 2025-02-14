Pink as a Design Tool: Atmosphere, Identity, and Experimentation in Interior Design

Save this picture! Light reflecting on the School's walls. Image © Sergey Melnikov

In recent years, pink has evolved beyond its traditional associations to become a sophisticated and versatile element in architecture and interior design. Defined by a broad spectrum of shades, pink encompasses both warm and cool tones, ranging from pure red tints (R) to blends with yellow (Y80R, Y90R) or blue (R10B, R20B, R30B), as classified by the Natural Color System (NCS). While difficult to define by a single shade, this color balances vibrancy and softness, making it adaptable across different materials and contexts. As pink continues to gain prominence in contemporary interiors, its role extends beyond being a mere color choice—it is a design strategy. The recent transition from the bold, playful pinks of the "Barbiecore" trend to softer, powdery hues seen in fashion and design in 2025 fashion collections, highlights the color's adaptability. Its presence in Pantone's 2025 color palettes, also reinforces its appeal across disciplines. When applied thoughtfully, pink can transform spaces, making them feel inviting, expansive, or timeless.

Interestingly, Pink has long played a role in cultural and architectural traditions around the world. In Japan, delicate shades resembling cherry blossoms (Sakura) symbolize transience and beauty, echoing the themes of impermanence celebrated in Hanami festivals. In China, peach pink has historically been linked to longevity, a theme reflected in classical literature such as Journey to the West. The color has also played a role in architectural traditions worldwide, from the soft-toned Suffolk pink houses in England to the terracotta-hued facades of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal inside the "Pink City" in India. In Mexico and Spain, Luis Barragán and Ricardo Bofill masterfully used it in modernist architecture to heighten spatial depth and interplay with natural light. In Argentina, the Casa Rosada demonstrates how it can serve as a political and cultural emblem.

Beyond its historical and cultural symbolism, pink offers architects and designers a powerful tool for crafting environments, particularly through materiality and texture. Matte pink walls can create a sense of softness and warmth, diffusing light evenly and producing a calming atmosphere. In contrast, glossy or lacquered pink finishes introduce an element of sophistication, reflecting light and adding depth to a space. Velvety muted pink tones can evoke a sculptural quality. Translucent pink glass or resin can introduce subtle layering effects, allowing light to filter through with a warm glow. The interplay of pink with different materials influences not only the visual experience but also the tactile perception of a space, allowing designers to shape mood and ambiance with precision.

Pink as an Atmosphere Shaper

Pink can play a crucial role in transforming spaces by setting mood, enhancing spatial perception, and fostering emotional connections. Dusty pink can be introduced as a monolithic color, subtly infusing warmth and personality into an otherwise monochrome interior. The muted tones, such as in the CatFlat Apartment, soften the space, creating a tranquil atmosphere. The seamless integration of pink within the compact layout enhances the sense of cohesion and flow. In Beta Cinema, pink takes on a bolder role through its "Flamingo" shade. Appearing in staircases, seating elements, and accent walls, the designers used it to create a vibrant environment that breaks away from traditional dark cinema interiors and instead cultivates a more social space that encourages interaction.

Finally, in the American School of Kosovo, pink emerges as part of a dynamic color palette used to delineate different sections of the campus. The interplay of pink with other vibrant hues contributes to a visually layered atmosphere where natural light interacts with bold colors to produce an ever-changing spatial experience. Across these three projects, pink proves its versatility as a tool for shaping ambiance—whether through soft, calming tones in a residential setting, vibrant, immersive hues in a cultural space, or playful, energizing accents in an educational environment.

Selling in Shades of Pink

This section looks at pink as a carefully curated branding element that, when paired with certain textures and strategic spatial design, is used by designers to elevate the perceived value of products. NAMA Department Store in Ljubljana crafted an immersive shopping experience for women's lingerie by surrounding customers with soft pink hues. Velvet curtains and plush upholstered fitting room furniture contribute to an atmosphere of privacy and elegance, while the powder-pink floors and ceilings create a seamless, cocoon-like effect. This design strategy tries to reinforce the exclusivity of the products, hoping to encourage longer browsing times. Similarly, Nanan Patisserie transforms pink into a tactile, sensorial experience by integrating soft pink velvet walls and rosa aurora marble tabletops. They use these materials to evocate the texture of the store's desserts and reinforce a high-end, Parisian-inspired identity. In that way, they attempt to make the space feel as meticulously curated as their products.

At Breadway Bakery, pink is used dynamically in contrast with deep blue and light grey zones. The color's strategic placement in the waiting area draws attention to the bakery's most social and transitional space. This intentional use, combined with custom lighting and furniture, enhances the overall customer flow and encourages both quick takeaways and leisurely visits. Finally, Villa de mûrir in Seoul demonstrates how pink can reinforce brand storytelling by associating different shades with distinct experiential zones. Baby pink diffuses light in the Makeup Shop, peach pink highlights the green-colored products in the Beauty Select Shop, and coral pink is used to create a rich atmosphere in the Cafe. This deliberate color zoning ensures brand consistency while enhancing the commercial appeal of the space.

Material Experiments in Rosy Hues

As a medium for architectural experimentation, pink can help shape a space's ambiance through reflections, textures, and light-responsive materials that continuously redefine the spatial experience. At NOUS Restaurant & Flowers, designers rejected the conventional approach of painting all surfaces pink and instead opted for tinted glass to create a pinkish atmosphere through reflection. The hues interact with gray terrazzo and metal finishes, producing a dynamic effect that shifts with lighting and movement.

In Lula Hair Salon, pink takes on a textural role through custom-sized brick tiles in varying shades, inspired by Moroccan and Middle Eastern architecture. These handmade tiles, combined with walls painted in a dual-tone technique, create an environment that subtly transforms throughout the day as natural light alters the perception of color. The approach ensures that no two moments in the salon feel the same, offering visitors a constantly evolving visual experience. Meanwhile, at Miaoli Station in Taiwan, pink manifests in folk-inspired floral ceiling panels, bridging tradition and contemporary design. The station's integration of pink within large-scale printed surfaces pays homage to local craft while enriching the commuter experience through the local culture.

