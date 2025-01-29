Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China

Educational architecture globally is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from static, rigid designs toward more dynamic, interactive, and nature-driven environments. As cities become denser and land availability diminishes, architects are reimagining schools not just as places for learning but as ecosystems where children can grow holistically. A key element in this shift is the integration of landscape and topographical design, which allows schools to transcend traditional boundaries, combining education with play, exploration, and connection to nature. These designs aim to create engaging spaces that challenge children to interact with their environment physically and emotionally, fostering creativity, independence, and well-being. By layering natural elements such as mounds, gardens, terraces, and play structures into architectural plans, educational spaces are being reshaped into vibrant, multi-dimensional landscapes that encourage movement, imagination, and discovery.

Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 2 of 10Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 3 of 10Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 4 of 10Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 5 of 10Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - More Images+ 5

This collection highlights projects completed in China by architects like MAD Architects, 11ARCHITECTURE, waa, and Yijing Architectural Design, who are redefining how children experience schools in urban environments. Despite their diverse approaches, these projects share key principles: leveraging verticality to maximize land use, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, and creating playful, child-centered environments that connect students with nature. From the flowing rooftop playgrounds of YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten in Beijing to the thematic topographies of Xinsha Primary School in Shenzhen, these designs reflect a commitment to integrating architecture and landscape as tools for learning and exploration.

Read on to discover four projects redefining educational spaces in China, illustrating they are evolving to meet the challenges of urban density while cultivating imagination, resilience, and a deeper connection to the natural world.

YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 2 of 10
YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow
Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 10 of 10
YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

The YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten transforms a historic Siheyuan courtyard into a child-centric environment that merges the past with nature and play. The design emphasizes exploration through its floating roof, which serves as both a visual statement and a tactile, topographical playground where children can run, climb, and interact. By preserving old trees and creating open courtyards, the architecture frames nature as an integral part of the learning experience. Glass walls connect indoor classrooms to the courtyard, inviting natural light and blending indoor and outdoor realms. This interplay of history, landscape, and play aims to encourage imagination and emotional growth, making nature and heritage accessible to young learners.

Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE

Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 3 of 10
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image © Chao Zhang
Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 9 of 10
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image © Chao Zhang

At Xinsha Primary School, landscape and play are deeply embedded into the campus design through thematic playgrounds like "Green Forest" and "Triangular Hills," which mimic natural terrains. The design prioritizes child-scale spaces, allowing students to navigate and explore tactile environments that stimulate their curiosity and motor skills. Elevated sports fields and rooftop farms transform otherwise underutilized areas into multifunctional landscapes that promote both active play and environmental awareness. The school's open courtyards and balconies dissolve barriers between learning spaces and nature, inviting students to connect with greenery in their daily routines. By integrating playful topographies with flexible, outdoor-oriented spaces, the school fosters creativity and a deep bond with the natural world.

Children's Community Centre: The Playscape / waa

Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 7 of 10
Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa. Image © Fangfang Tian
Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 4 of 10
Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa. Image © Fangfang Tian

The Playscape reimagines urban play by blending architecture and landscape into a dynamic, sensory environment that encourages unstructured exploration. Mounds, tunnels, and terraces mimic natural forms, providing opportunities for children to test their balance, body awareness, and imagination. The design integrates multi-level play spaces, including rooftops, underground areas, and covered play zones, creating a landscape-like experience where every corner offers a new discovery. These tactile, topographical elements engage children in physical and cognitive play, allowing them to navigate risk and challenge their boundaries. Rooted in sensory engagement, the Playscape demonstrates how architectural landscapes can empower children to create their own narratives while connecting with their surroundings.

Shenzhen Longhua District Qingquan Foreign Language Junior School / Yijing Architectural Design

Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 8 of 10
Shenzhen Longhua District Qingquan Foreign Language Junior School / Yijing Architectural Design. Image © Linlv
Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China - Image 5 of 10
Shenzhen Longhua District Qingquan Foreign Language Junior School / Yijing Architectural Design. Image © Linlv

The Qingquan Foreign Language Junior School utilizes its "valley garden" concept to create a layered, landscape-oriented campus where children can explore nature and movement. Rooftop gardens and terraced play areas weave greenery into the school's design, forming seamless connections between structured learning spaces and unstructured outdoor play. The elevated sports fields and observation decks encourage physical activity while offering moments of reflection and wonder. The central valley garden serves as both a functional and symbolic heart of the campus, providing a tranquil environment that reduces urban density's visual and physical pressures. By embedding nature into every aspect of the campus, the school becomes a holistic, interactive space for growth, discovery, and environmental connection.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our own database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

