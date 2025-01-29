Playful Pedagogy: 4 Projects Using Topography to Redefine Children's Learning Environments in China

Save this picture! Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image © Chao Zhang

Educational architecture globally is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from static, rigid designs toward more dynamic, interactive, and nature-driven environments. As cities become denser and land availability diminishes, architects are reimagining schools not just as places for learning but as ecosystems where children can grow holistically. A key element in this shift is the integration of landscape and topographical design, which allows schools to transcend traditional boundaries, combining education with play, exploration, and connection to nature. These designs aim to create engaging spaces that challenge children to interact with their environment physically and emotionally, fostering creativity, independence, and well-being. By layering natural elements such as mounds, gardens, terraces, and play structures into architectural plans, educational spaces are being reshaped into vibrant, multi-dimensional landscapes that encourage movement, imagination, and discovery.

This collection highlights projects completed in China by architects like MAD Architects, 11ARCHITECTURE, waa, and Yijing Architectural Design, who are redefining how children experience schools in urban environments. Despite their diverse approaches, these projects share key principles: leveraging verticality to maximize land use, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, and creating playful, child-centered environments that connect students with nature. From the flowing rooftop playgrounds of YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten in Beijing to the thematic topographies of Xinsha Primary School in Shenzhen, these designs reflect a commitment to integrating architecture and landscape as tools for learning and exploration.

Read on to discover four projects redefining educational spaces in China, illustrating they are evolving to meet the challenges of urban density while cultivating imagination, resilience, and a deeper connection to the natural world.

The YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten transforms a historic Siheyuan courtyard into a child-centric environment that merges the past with nature and play. The design emphasizes exploration through its floating roof, which serves as both a visual statement and a tactile, topographical playground where children can run, climb, and interact. By preserving old trees and creating open courtyards, the architecture frames nature as an integral part of the learning experience. Glass walls connect indoor classrooms to the courtyard, inviting natural light and blending indoor and outdoor realms. This interplay of history, landscape, and play aims to encourage imagination and emotional growth, making nature and heritage accessible to young learners.

At Xinsha Primary School, landscape and play are deeply embedded into the campus design through thematic playgrounds like "Green Forest" and "Triangular Hills," which mimic natural terrains. The design prioritizes child-scale spaces, allowing students to navigate and explore tactile environments that stimulate their curiosity and motor skills. Elevated sports fields and rooftop farms transform otherwise underutilized areas into multifunctional landscapes that promote both active play and environmental awareness. The school's open courtyards and balconies dissolve barriers between learning spaces and nature, inviting students to connect with greenery in their daily routines. By integrating playful topographies with flexible, outdoor-oriented spaces, the school fosters creativity and a deep bond with the natural world.

The Playscape reimagines urban play by blending architecture and landscape into a dynamic, sensory environment that encourages unstructured exploration. Mounds, tunnels, and terraces mimic natural forms, providing opportunities for children to test their balance, body awareness, and imagination. The design integrates multi-level play spaces, including rooftops, underground areas, and covered play zones, creating a landscape-like experience where every corner offers a new discovery. These tactile, topographical elements engage children in physical and cognitive play, allowing them to navigate risk and challenge their boundaries. Rooted in sensory engagement, the Playscape demonstrates how architectural landscapes can empower children to create their own narratives while connecting with their surroundings.

The Qingquan Foreign Language Junior School utilizes its "valley garden" concept to create a layered, landscape-oriented campus where children can explore nature and movement. Rooftop gardens and terraced play areas weave greenery into the school's design, forming seamless connections between structured learning spaces and unstructured outdoor play. The elevated sports fields and observation decks encourage physical activity while offering moments of reflection and wonder. The central valley garden serves as both a functional and symbolic heart of the campus, providing a tranquil environment that reduces urban density's visual and physical pressures. By embedding nature into every aspect of the campus, the school becomes a holistic, interactive space for growth, discovery, and environmental connection.

