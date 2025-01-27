Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Foster + Partners Unveils Two New Residential Towers in London's King's Road Park Master Plan

Foster + Partners Unveils Two New Residential Towers in London's King's Road Park Master Plan

Phase four of the King's Road Park masterplan, designed by Foster + Partners for St William, has received detailed planning permission. The design, located in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, comprises two residential towers of 28 and 38 stories, a seven-story podium building, and 1.9 acres of new parkland and public open space, totaling 357 new homes. The residential buildings incorporate communal spaces, including a ground-level amenity and a rooftop garden sheltered by a louvered canopy. The towers' slender profiles are intended to complement the existing urban skyline, featuring terracotta paneling in a nod to local architectural styles.

Kings Road Park, Fulham. Image © Foster + Partners

A key element of the design is its focus on maximizing natural light and improving connectivity. By reducing the number of towers from three to two and enlarging the floorplates, the development increases daylight penetration into the park by 59 percent. The increased distance between the towers expands the park's area, strengthening pedestrian links between King's Road and Imperial Wharf station.

Kings Road Park, Fulham. Image © Foster + Partners

The landscape design, created by Gillespies in collaboration with Foster + Partners, features a community park, public square, children's play areas, and natural habitats aimed at fostering biodiversity. This contributes to the larger six-acre open landscape planned for King's Road Park, which is projected to achieve a 112 percent biodiversity net gain. The apartments themselves are dual-aspect, providing natural light and offering views of both the park and the wider London cityscape.

Responding to St William's brief and working closely with the landscape designers, Gillespies, our design complements the historic urban surroundings and enhances connections with nature, by significantly increasing the amount of green space at the base of the towers and extending the experience of the park onto the podium's rooftop. - Giles Robinson, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners

Kings Road Park, Fulham. Image © Foster + Partners

The development's design evolved through extensive consultation with the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham Council and local stakeholders, incorporating feedback from pre-submission reviews and pre-application meetings. This collaborative approach aimed to address local concerns and contribute to a design that is well-integrated into the existing urban fabric.

Kings Road Park, Fulham. Image © Foster + Partners
Kings Road Park, Fulham. Image © Foster + Partners

In other London-related news, Stanton Williams has been selected to design the Fleming Centre, a research and public engagement facility located on the St Mary's Hospital campus in Paddington. The iconic Barbican Center moves ahead with the first phase of its five-year renewal program, while another Brutalist structure, the Museum of London faces an uncertain future.

Top #Tags