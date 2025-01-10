Stanton Williams to Design Fleming Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Stanton Williams has been selected to design the Fleming Centre, a state-of-the-art research and public engagement facility to be constructed on the St Mary's Hospital campus in Paddington, London. Announced by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the project aims to create a global hub for collaboration and innovation in addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a significant healthcare challenge affecting populations worldwide. The Fleming Centre forms part of the broader Fleming Initiative, a joint venture between Imperial College Healthcare and Imperial College London.

The Centre will act as a multidisciplinary space where researchers, policymakers, clinicians, behavioral scientists, commercial partners, and the public can collaborate. It aims to harness diverse expertise to combat AMR on a global scale. Additionally, it will be part of an international network of similar facilities strategically positioned around the world to foster collective action and knowledge-sharing on this critical issue.

Stanton Williams was chosen following a RIBA design competition that included a three-day design exhibition. The exhibition showcased concepts from five shortlisted architectural teams, including AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Grimshaw, and Wilkinson Eyre with White Arkitekter. Furthermore, the exhibition gathered feedback from over 300 visitors and 100 written responses, which helped guide the final decision. The selected design was recognized for its strong balance of functionality, design quality, and alignment with the local community's needs.

The next phase of the project involves further refining the design, engaging with the public through consultations, and submitting a planning application in collaboration with Westminster City Council. The Fleming Centre is part of a larger redevelopment of St Mary's Hospital, which is included in the Government's New Hospital Programme. It is expected to open in 2028, coinciding with the centenary of Sir Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin at St Mary's.

The Stanton Williams design integrates the historical significance of the site, known as The Bays, which consists of industrial warehouses from the 1850s that were adapted for hospital use in 1983. The proposal preserves this heritage while incorporating modern elements, such as the Fleming Discovery Centre, to highlight advancements in scientific research. The design aims to prioritize sustainability, including renewable energy systems like a water-source heat pump and photovoltaic panels, as well as biodiverse landscaping and a low-carbon structure. Public engagement is a key feature, with the ground floor designed as an open, inviting space that provides views into laboratories and exhibition areas to make science more accessible to visitors.

