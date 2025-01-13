Bauhaus Earth Announces 2025 Experimental Fellows to Investigate Earth's Role in Contemporary Design

Save this picture! Maria Lisogorskaya and Kaye Song of Assemble: Atelier LUMA 2023 Lot 8 Le Magasin Electrique Photo @ Joseph Halligan. Image Courtesy of Bauhaus Earth

Maria Lisogorskaya and Kaye Song from the London-based collective Assemble, along with Lviv-based architects Anna Pomazanna and Mykhailo Shevchenko, have been announced as the 2025 Experimental Fellows at Bauhaus Earth. Selected from 120 submissions, their projects are set to explore earth as a material in contemporary architecture. The annual Bauhaus Earth Fellowship program was established in 2022 by architect Prof. Regine Leibinger. It aims to support diverse projects that explore new modes of practice across various geographies, that can contribute to ecological and social resilience. Fellows receive financial support, mentorship, and access to a network encouraging collaboration among architects, manufacturers, and local stakeholders.

Earth, Lightly / Maria Lisogorskaya and Kaye Song of Assemble

Lisogorskaya and Song's initiative, "Earth, Lightly," set out to investigate regenerative architecture through earth-based construction methods. Their approach places a strong emphasis on the sensory and tactile interplay between humans and ecological structures. By utilizing earth plasters, regional minerals, and recycled materials, they plan to develop architectural prototypes that demonstrate how art and architecture can foster more active interaction with the built environment. This project seeks to explore the aesthetic possibilities of these materials while also highlighting their potential to create a regenerative architectural practice.

Grunt / Anna Pomazanna and Mykhailo Shevchenko

On the other hand, the "Grunt" project, led by Pomazanna and Shevchenko, addresses the critical challenges posed by environmental devastation in conflict zones, specifically focusing on Ukraine. By utilizing earth extracted from contaminated soils due to warfare, their research aims to integrate environmental rehabilitation into the architectural reconstruction process. The project is poised to develop strategies for transforming war-affected areas through innovative architectural solutions, thereby turning the problem of contaminated land into an opportunity for regenerative design. A key component of this project is the formation of multidisciplinary networks and the development of applicable guidelines, potentially serving as models for reconstructive efforts in similar conflict zones globally.

Sharing a deep fascination with clays and soils while exploring complementary aspects of these materials, we are intrigued by the prospect of the new Fellows working together at Bauhaus Earth in Berlin. Their collaboration promises to promote a holistic understanding of the benefits and practices of earthen architecture, bridging science, industry and the humanities. By bringing together practitioners, experts, architects and artists from across Europe, their projects will prototype and showcase the beauty and contemporary relevance of earth-based architecture. - Jury statement, Jan Wurm – KU Leuven, Arup, Brussels/Berlin

Both projects will undergo a rigorous six to eight-month research phase, transitioning from fieldwork to experimental prototype creation. The results are to be disseminated through Bauhaus Earth's media channels and various public platforms, including exhibitions and workshops. Previous editions of the fellowship have recognized projects such as the 2024 award to Argentinian duo Heidi Jalkh and Angie Dub for their "CONQ: Marine Biobased Materials in the Built Environment," utilizing bioceramic material made from shellfish waste. Additionally, in early 2023, Baukreisel e.V. was selected for its deconstruction case study focusing on concrete reuse.