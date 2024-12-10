Mario Cucinella Reimagines Palazzo Citterio in Milan, Italy

Save this picture! Palazzo Citterio, Mario Cucinella Architects. Image © Walter Vecchio

Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA) has reimagined the architectural design of Palazzo Citterio in Milan, Italy, integrating historical and contemporary elements to create a dynamic cultural space. As part of the Grande Brera initiative, which seeks to unify key cultural institutions such as the Pinacoteca di Brera and the Braidense National Library, the palazzo now stands as a hub for modern and contemporary art. Ultimately, the project aims to reestablish Palazzo Citterio as a significant cultural and social landmark, fostering community engagement and interaction.

+ 4

MCA's redesign includes the ground floor, featuring an entrance hall and a courtyard, and the first floor, which houses the permanent collection. The overarching goal of the project is to transform Palazzo Citterio into a space that encourages community engagement and interaction, reestablishing it as a vital cultural and social landmark.

The courtyard design features a circular wooden pavilion, a contemporary interpretation of Raphael's "The Marriage of the Virgin." Donated by Salone del Mobile.Milano to the Pinacoteca di Brera, the pavilion serves as both a functional and symbolic centerpiece, emphasizing connections between the exterior spaces and the surrounding Grande Brera complex. The pavilion's design prioritizes modernity and sustainability while maintaining a dialogue with the historic architecture of the palazzo.

Related Article Mario Cucinella Architects Reveals Design for Italian Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

The entrance hall at Via Brera 14 is marked by an organic, sculptural table that integrates practical functions such as ticketing, information, and a bookshop. This multifunctional addition, with its flowing curves and built-in seating, aims to showcase a contemporary aesthetic that welcomes visitors while harmonizing with the historic character of the space. In fact, the design invites guests to gather, linger, and interact, setting the tone for the rest of the building.

On the first floor, the permanent exhibition spaces have been conceived to create an intimate, domestic atmosphere, reflective of the original use of the palazzo by the Jesi and Vitali families. Custom-designed display cases and an exhibition table communicate with the existing frescoed rooms, offering a refined presentation of the art collections while respecting the historical context. Additionally, this floor also includes a library showcasing ancient manuscripts and books, with a reading room that evokes the elegance of traditional palace salons, combining modern functionality with historical charm.

Revamping and reimagining cultural landmarks is vital in contemporary architecture, as it preserves historical significance while adapting spaces to meet modern societal and cultural needs. In other similar news, Sotheby's has just announced that Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron will lead the renovation of the iconic modernist Breuer Building. Additionally, MVRDV has partnered with KLABU, a social enterprise based in Amsterdam, to design a modular, multi-functional clubhouse aimed at supporting refugees.