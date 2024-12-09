Athens’ Urban Regeneration: The Ellinikon Development Takes Shape in Greece

Save this picture! Ellinikon Coastal Front. Image Courtesy of SASAKI

As Athens hosts The Architect Show (TAS) 2024, the event brings together global and local voices to highlight the latest innovations in architecture and design. Against this backdrop, the city's evolving urban narrative is exemplified by The Ellinikon, Europe's largest urban regeneration project. Encompassing 6.2 million square meters, this €8 billion development has already attracted globally renowned architects such as Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Kengo Kuma, Foster + Partners, and Aedas. Together, they are shaping the smart city that integrates sustainability, connectivity, and community-focused design into the heart of Athens.

+ 4

A key feature of the development is Ellinikon Park, which is set to become Europe's largest coastal park. Spanning two million square meters, the park is designed by Sasaki in collaboration with local firms and serves as the green centerpiece of the project. Incorporating thousands of Mediterranean trees and plants, innovative water management systems, and repurposed materials from the site's aviation history, the park reflects a commitment to sustainability and circularity principles. Beyond its ecological functions, it will also offer spaces for recreation, relaxation, and community gatherings, making it a vital part of Athens' evolving urban identity.

Also located in the new development, the Riviera Tower, a biophilic skyscraper designed by Foster + Partners, highlights the city's architectural ambitions. As Greece's first LEED Gold-certified high-rise, the tower incorporates energy-efficient systems and offers views of the coastline. Nearby, the Riviera Galleria by Kengo Kuma enhances the project with a retail and dining experience that integrates with the coastal surroundings.

Related Article Athens Plans to Grow Its Metro Infrastructure by a Third to Reduce Automobile Traffic

In Little Athens, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has unveiled the Park Rise residences, a development within The Ellinikon's smart urban ecosystem. Featuring 88 residences, the building's concave façade is designed to maximize views of the Aegean Sea and the mountains of Attica. Park Rise integrates green spaces, resident-only amenities, and a mix of retail, office, and hospitality, contributing to the vibrancy of this new neighborhood, which will introduce over 1,100 residences along the northwestern coastline of the development.

The Ellinikon also emphasizes accessibility and inclusivity with developments such as the PwD Building, a dedicated facility for people with disabilities that has recently been completed, reflecting the project's community-centered planning ethos. Another critical infrastructure component is the Poseidonos Avenue Underpass, ensuring connectivity across the site and improving transportation efficiency.

The urban development also features a key commercial scheme: The Ellinikon Mall, which is set to become one of Southern Europe's largest retail and entertainment destinations. Designed by Aedas in collaboration with Greek architects, the mall combines retail, workspaces, and leisure facilities, highlighting the mixed-use urban development scheme. Adjacent to the mall, The Ellinikon Sports Park underscores the project's focus on active lifestyles, offering modern athletic facilities within the broader green infrastructure.

Residential developments of the Little Athens neighborhood, including Promenade Heights, Trinity Gardens, and Atrium Gardens, demonstrate the project's architectural diversity and focus on community living. Designed by leading local and international firms, these areas provide contemporary homes surrounded by greenery and offer direct access to Ellinikon Park and the coastal front.

As Athens reimagines its urban identity, The Ellinikon combines sustainability, connectivity, and cultural preservation to establish itself as a benchmark for modern urban planning. With key milestones anticipated by 2026, the project is poised to shape the city's future, creating a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable environment that reflects Athens' evolving role as a global metropolis.