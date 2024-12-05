From the Greek Seaside to the Fjords of Norway, Discover 9 Nature-Bound Villa Concepts from the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! House in Ribeira dos Moinhos / João Cepeda Architect. Image © Rendergram

Residential architecture within natural settings presents a distinct departure from urban design. Unlike the densely populated, man-made environments of cities, the context shifts to a pre-existing, often subdued, natural landscape. This necessitates a more responsive and integrated approach, prioritizing harmony with the environment rather than dominance over it. Exploration of conceptual projects in this realm can help foster a deeper understanding of sustainable building practices, material selection appropriate to the ecological context, and the sensitive integration of human habitation into pre-existing ecosystems.

Each month, ArchDaily's editors select a collection of conceptual projects centered around a theme or program, submitted to ArchDaily. These projects are developed by small and large-scale architecture offices from around the world and submitted openly to the ArchDaily platform, thus forming a worldwide community of practitioners sharing their work, be it purely conceptual, a competition entry, or an early-stage design phase. Submissions are open to everybody. If you wish to contribute, send in your work by following the instructions here.

Read on to discover 9 concepts for small-scale houses and residential projects integrated into natural surroundings public spaces and small-scale urban interventions, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

The Orb House / Diala Hamed

Istanbul, Turkey

Located amidst Majorca's rugged landscape, this spherical residence exemplifies a dialogue between modern architecture and the surrounding natural environment. The structure's smooth, curved forms create a deliberate contrast to the rough textures of the island's olive groves and rocky outcrops while maintaining a harmonious integration with the site. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to permeate the minimalist interior, framing panoramic views of the Mediterranean and establishing a continuous connection between the house and its surroundings.

Open House / Robert Konieczny KWK Promes

Bremen, Germany

This small house was designed for a family of two. The property, which is already under construction, will have approximately 250 m² of floor space, including the garage. Inside, there will be two bedrooms, a spacious living room with a mezzanine, and a kitchen. The interior space of the house can also include its terrace, which, thanks to movable walls, can be easily transformed from a space open to public view into a private zone. The building's reed roof and whitewashed walls relate to the traditional architecture of the area. Windows located on the south side of the building were placed under the roof's outline to reduce the time of excessive interior heating, which will significantly reduce the energy costs of this project.

House in Ribeira dos Moinhos / João Cepeda Architect

Lisbon, Portugal

A modest river stream slits through a rough landscape of severity. Time and climate, are the ultimate crafters. Large sawn-cut stone blocks of the local granite arise from this austerity, sheltering a small place of reconciliation with Nature. All the humid areas emphasize a sense of refuge and nostalgia – like an elegy for the (lost) thermal theme of the region. "Excavated" between the harshly rocky cliffs, a fraction of life becomes perennial – (un)endingly petrified.

Meadow House / Graham Brindle Architect

Concord, Massachusetts, USA

This guest house in the Berkshires is designed to maximize views of the surroundings, by collecting the structural and support functions into a series of functional cores. The slate-clad cores are strategically positioned to delineate a series of interior spaces between them. The exterior of the house is wrapped with deep timber fins. These provide shading and create a series of window seats, benches, and desks within the thickness of the façade.

Bjørnatoppen / Tofan Arkitektur AS

Tromsø, Norway

In the picturesque landscape of Bjornafjorden, our architectural project harmoniously blends modern design with nature. Seven houses and a duplex, strategically perched on a cliff, offer breathtaking sea views through expansive windows. Using light wood and black facade panels, our design seamlessly integrates with the surroundings. The interior, adorned in earthy tones and carefully chosen furniture, aims to provide residents with a tranquil haven. This project reflects our commitment to creating a unique and luxurious living experience, uniting modernity with the serenity of nature in Bjornafjorden.

Beyond the Wall / JPAG

Byblos, Lebanon

Sitting amidst neighboring buildings, a guest house stands, encircled by a protective wall. Its architecture presents a monolithic façade, exuding solidity and timelessness. Yet, upon crossing its threshold, a remarkable transformation takes place, revealing a space full of transparency and interconnectedness.

Lefkada, Greece

Modern living meets timeless nature. A coastal residence that redefines the relationship between architecture and landscape. Designed to blend into its natural surroundings, this home offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with stone walls, white stucco, and blooming bougainvillea.

Wanderer above the Sea of Fog / S-A-L Design Studio

Gilan Province, Iran

Wandering villa, with an area of ​​250 sq.m., is located in Javaherdasht summer village, Rudsar County at an elevation of 2000 meters above sea level; The closure of the impassable road due to snowfall makes the villa unusable in winter. The high altitude of the mountain and the pristine nice nature of the area create unique views above the clouds. Therefore, viewpoints and maintaining a nice view of the valleys, the design process is of special importance for the residents. On the other hand, the extreme cold, insecurity, and unusability of the villa for about half of the year forced it to be "closed" as much as possible requiring a minimum opening area. How can these two seemingly opposite things be combined in this villa? The designers' response to this matter is to define a rigid boundary between inside and outside; a stone wall with a limited number of small openings.

Bolton, Mississippi, USA

Inspired by traditional longhouses, the Mississippi Longhouse is a 160-foot-long home and studio designed for an artist and her family near the Louisiana/Mississippi border. Elevated on helical piers, the structure offers stunning views of the forest. The design features black metal siding, skylights, and light wells, emphasizing sustainable living with solar panels, a water reclamation system, and passive design elements. The project also includes a demonstration garden for native herbs, reflecting the owners' commitment to living in harmony with nature.

