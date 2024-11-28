Ahead of Notre Dame’s Reopening, Augmented Exhibitions in New York and Tokyo Showcase Its Hisotry and Evolution

Save this picture! 1180 - The Gothic Choir. Image Courtesy of Histovery

Ahead of the official reopening of Notre Dame de Paris, scheduled for December 8, a series of exhibitions are happening worldwide, aiming to use immersive technologies and augmented reality to bring to a wider audience both the restoration efforts and the wider story of the beloved monument. The event aims to present significant chapters of the history of the iconic structure, from its medieval origins to its witnessing of historical events such as the coronation of Napoleon or the marriage of Henri IV, the 19th-century restoration which added the spire designed by French architect Viollet-le-Duc, and the devastating 2019 fire.

Two exhibitions are currently open, one in Tokyo, Japan, at the Miraikan Museum, and one in New York, U.S. at St John the Divine Cathedral, while upcoming events include venues in Melbourne and Hong Kong. Previous exhibitions were organized in major cities from around the world, including Paris, Dubai, Shanghai, Berlin, London, Mexico, and Sao Paolo.

To represent the almost thousand-year-old history of Notre Dame, a monument included as part of the World Heritage of Humanity, the exhibition curators have chosen 7 key chapters of its history, a non-exclusive selection of events aiming to offer a brief overview of both past and present events linked to the iconic structure. The story starts in 1160, when the decision is taken to replace the old cathedral of Saint-Etienne with a new and grandiose Gothic structure. By 1180, the construction of the choir is underway, with stone vaults rising up to 35 meters high. The new cathedral is fitted with religious relics and numerous works of art, signifying its central status in French culture.

A major renovation was undertaken in the 19th century when French architect Viollet-le-Duc proposed the addition of a spire, a defining element of Gothic architecture. The original spire, built out of wood between 1220 and 1230, had become severely damaged by the mid-18th century. Viollet-le-Duc proposes an improved design, covered in lead to protect it.

During restoration works in 2019, a fire broke out in the eaves of the cathedral, spreading to the roof, leading to its collapse and the collapse of the 19th-century spire. Luckily, the 16 statues placed around the spire had been taken down as part of the restoration works, so they were not affected by the fire. An international debate was sparked, but finally, it was decided to rebuild the roof and spire to their original design.

The exhibition "Notre Dame: Augmented Exhibition" organized by Histovery offers an insight into this complex history, employing historical photographs, paintings, and technologies such s augmented reality tablets to gain insight into the craftsmanship and dedication that went into its construction and ongoing restoration.