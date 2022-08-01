Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral is on Track to Reopen in 2024

Save this picture! Notre Dame de Paris under construction in February 2022. Image via Shutterstock by Jacky D

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is on course to reopen to worshipers and the public in 2024, according to Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak’s statement on Thursday, almost three years after the devastating fire. In the statement, she noted that the clean-up phase of the restoration project is now completed, allowing rebuilding work to get underway. The 12th century cathedral is being restored to its previous design, including the 96-meter spire designed by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the mid-1800s, for which new timber has been selected.

We are confident that 2024 will be the year a large part of this work is completed, the year of the re-opening of the cathedral to worshippers and to the public. - Abdul Malak, while visiting the site

During the fire of April 15, the scaffolding built for the restoration survived the collapse of the spire but was warped by the heat of the fire and ended up resting directly on the vaults, putting them in danger. For the restoration to proceed, the compromised scaffolding had to be removed, a complex project which required careful preparation due to its structural instability. After removing the debris, the cathedral was reinforced with wooden frames, and bracings were built to support the buttresses.

The project and the complex building site is managed by General Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by the French president, with chief architect Philippe Villeneuve. During the safety phase of the restoration process, stained glass windows, treasury, stalls, statuary, décor, and fixtures have been removed and are being restored, while the three rose windows of the façades are being refurbished on site. The windows are planned to be installed again by spring 2023.

In parallel with the restoration works underway at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, the city of Paris has launched a design competition to redevelop the cathedral’s surroundings. The winning project by landscape designer Bas Smets, will reimagine the square and the underground parking spaces beneath it, including the archeological crypt, the Jean XXIII square located behind the cathedral, the Seine riverbanks, and the adjacent streets.