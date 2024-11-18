OODA Unveils Mixed-Use Fragmented Towers in Tirana, Albania

OODA has just revealed its design for a new mixed-use urban development in central Tirana, Albania. Located in the central district of Tirana on Myslym Street, the Ndarja building, represents a new approach to mixed-use urban development, incorporating residential, hospitality, office, and commercial functions within a single structure. The building comprises two distinct sections positioned along their narrow sides, creating a central square that serves as a gathering spot, contrasting the busy surroundings.

The separation between the building's volumes is achieved through a rotational design, creating a connection between the street and interior spaces. At the heart of the structure is a transparent water mirror that channels natural light underground, enhancing the interplay between indoor and outdoor environments. The design integrates greenery from surrounding streets, a central square, and balcony gardens, creating a pleasant microclimate and turning the area into a functional and welcoming urban retreat. In addition, the space is enriched with greenery and a reflective water feature, creating a more open, inviting, and visually softened environment.

The ground and first floors are designated for commercial spaces, providing easy street access and visibility. Above these levels, a mixed-use program unfolds, with the volume facing Myslym Street offering diverse apartment layouts and a hotel on the upper floors, taking advantage of city views. The volume on Pitarka Street combines apartments and office spaces, each with distinct lobbies to accommodate their respective functions. The earthy-toned façade ensures a visual continuity with the existing cityscape, while brise-soleils and perforated metal sheets regulate light and privacy, reflecting activity from the balconies into the surrounding urban context.

The building's integration of vegetation was thoughtfully planned, selecting species resilient to wind and sunlight to maintain vibrant green spaces throughout. This focus on green elements contributes to a healthier urban environment and aims to balance architectural design with community and ecological considerations. Through its adaptable approach to Tirana's changing cityscape, the Ndarja building seeks to harmonize contemporary design with public and environmental needs, enhancing the overall urban fabric of the area.

