  OODA Breaks Ground on Tetris-Like Mixed-Use Development in Tirana

OODA Breaks Ground on Tetris-Like Mixed-Use Development in Tirana

Portuguese architecture studio OODA has commenced construction on the Hora Vertikale Towers in Tirana, a city renowned for its urban revitalization and architectural innovation. The project aims to contribute to this dynamic landscape as a multi-functional, 55,000-square-meter "vertical village" rising 140 meters tall. The project is designed to also integrate a large-scale green public space, also designed by OODA. The project was first announced earlier this year.

Hora Vertikale Towers
Hora Vertikale Towers . Image © Plomp

The architectural design of the Hora Vertikale Towers features a composition of twenty stacked cubes, each measuring 22.5 meters by 22.5 meters, arranged at three different heights. This structure offers a fluid and dynamic profile, accentuating Tirana's ongoing transformation and commitment to modern architectural practices. By utilizing local resources, the project set out to contribute economically to the area, enhancing community engagement with its green public space integration.

Hora Vertikale Towers
Hora Vertikale Towers . Image © Plomp

The first phase of the Hora Vertikale project in Tirana includes constructing thirteen slightly disarranged cubes, each 22.5 meters on each side, designed to give the ensemble a dynamic and playful appearance while reflecting the average height of Tirana's buildings. Envisioned as a "vertical village" with a height of 140 meters, the structure aims to integrate into Tirana's urban fabric while serving as a landmark that mirrors the city's character.

With this project, OODA aims to expand its international footprint, paving the way for further opportunities for Portuguese architects in this emerging market. Emphasizing sustainability, this project aims to showcase a sense of scale as a reflection of its context, while also offering ample greenery to support community engagement.

Hora Vertikale Towers
Hora Vertikale Towers . Image © OODA

Over the last few years, Tirana has emerged as a city welcoming a wide variety of architectural innovations and experimentations, from MVRDV's reimagining of a Brutalist monument, the Pyramid of Tirana, to Oppenheim Architecture's vision for a new campus for the College of Europe, or Steven Hall's proposal for an expansive exhibition center in collaboration with artist Agnieszka Kurant.

