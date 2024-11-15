Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects

From December 2 to 6, the XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (BIAU) will be held in Lima, Peru, under the theme CLIMATE: Actions for Good Living. Since 1998, the BIAU, promoted by the government of Spain through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda (MIVAU), in collaboration with the Higher Council of the Colleges of Architects of Spain and with the support of the ARQUIA Foundation, aims to disseminate good practices in architecture and urbanism in Ibero-America, fostering a space for discussion around contemporary challenges shared between Spain and Latin America. Weaving bridges of knowledge between both continents, the BIAU opens its doors once again, now in Lima.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 2 of 13The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 3 of 13The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 4 of 13The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 5 of 13The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - More Images+ 8

The city of Lima, located in a desert with extreme climatic conditions, presents itself as an ideal setting for the central discussion of this edition of the BIAU: the environmental, political, and socioeconomic climate in relation to the built environment. Under the approach of architecture for good living, solutions will be presented to address the current climate crisis.

In this context, the event will bring together built works, pedagogical projects, publications, and other formats that have significantly contributed to tackling contemporary issues such as the housing crisis, social inequality, accelerated urbanization, and the loss of territorial identity. Special emphasis will be placed on those projects that promote the use of local materials and techniques, enhancing sustainability and prioritizing community well-being.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 10 of 13
Cortesía de XIII BIAU

Out of the 879 projects received from more than 20 Ibero-American countries, 145 finalists were selected, of which 47 have been awarded by the Biennial. The theme of housing occupies a central place in this edition, approached from different angles with the objective of sustainably improving habitat quality and responsibly managing territory.

Below, we present the 10 awarded projects selected by the 13th BIAU, all of which are set to be exhibited in Lima during the first week of December.

Chaki Wasi, Artisanal Center of the Shalalá Community / La Cabina de la Curiosidad. Ecuador

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 13 of 13
Chaki Wasi, centro de artesanía de la comunidad de Shalalá, La Cabina de la Curiosidad. Image © Marie Combette

Aduana San Blas Cultural Center / Colectivo C733. Mexico.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 5 of 13
Centro Cultural Aduana de San Blas-México-Colectivo C733_ Gabriela Carrillo, Israel Espín, Eric Valdez, Carlos Facio, José Amozurrutia. Image © Rafael Gamo

La Ribera Center for Culture and Arts / ATELIER ARS. Mexico.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 6 of 13
Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera / ATELIER ARS. Image © César Béjar

French Institute of Andean Studies / Roman Bauer Arquitectos + ESARQUITECTURA Atelier. Peru.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 12 of 13
Instituto Francés de Estudios Andinos Lima-Perú-José Bauer Silva, Augusto Román Moncagatta, Enrique Santillana Ciriani-Fotografía_ Juan Solano . Image © JAG Studio

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba. Ecuador.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 2 of 13
Las Tejedoras – Centro productivo comunitario-Ecuador-Natura Futura + Juan Carlos Bamba. Image © JAG Studio

Urban Park Isla Cautín / Osvaldo Moreno Flores. Chile.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 8 of 13
PARQUE URBANO ISLA CAUTÍN. Infraestructura hidroecológica para la resiliencia urbana. Image © Osvaldo Moreno, Philippe Blanc

Vinata de Mezcal / Estudio ALA. Mexico

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 11 of 13
Vinata de Mezcal, Estudio ALA. Image © César Béjar

Petén / Eduardo Reims, Andrea Maldonado. Mexico

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 9 of 13
PETÉN-México-Eduardo Reims, Andrea Maldonado. Image © Ariadna Polo

Raw Rooms, 43 Social Housing in Ibiza / Peris+Toral arquitectes. Spain.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 7 of 13
RAW ROOMS (Casas de Tierra), 43 Viviendas sociales en Ibiza-España-Marta Peris, Jose Toral. Image © José Hevia

Social Housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES. Spain.

The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects - Image 3 of 13
Viviendas Sociales 1737-España-Harquitectes - David Lorente Ibáñez, Josep Ricart Ulldemolins, Xavier Ros Majó, Roger Tudó Galí. Image © Adrià Goula

In addition to these 10 awarded works, the finalist built works can be consulted on the BIAU website, as well as the selected and awarded projects in the various categories recognized by the biennial: Works, Trajectory, Publications, Pedagogies, New Rules, and Other Coordinates.

Top #Tags