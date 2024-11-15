The XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism: Discover the 10 Awarded Projects

Save this picture! Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera / ATELIER ARS. Image © César Béjar

From December 2 to 6, the XIII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (BIAU) will be held in Lima, Peru, under the theme CLIMATE: Actions for Good Living. Since 1998, the BIAU, promoted by the government of Spain through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda (MIVAU), in collaboration with the Higher Council of the Colleges of Architects of Spain and with the support of the ARQUIA Foundation, aims to disseminate good practices in architecture and urbanism in Ibero-America, fostering a space for discussion around contemporary challenges shared between Spain and Latin America. Weaving bridges of knowledge between both continents, the BIAU opens its doors once again, now in Lima.

The city of Lima, located in a desert with extreme climatic conditions, presents itself as an ideal setting for the central discussion of this edition of the BIAU: the environmental, political, and socioeconomic climate in relation to the built environment. Under the approach of architecture for good living, solutions will be presented to address the current climate crisis.

In this context, the event will bring together built works, pedagogical projects, publications, and other formats that have significantly contributed to tackling contemporary issues such as the housing crisis, social inequality, accelerated urbanization, and the loss of territorial identity. Special emphasis will be placed on those projects that promote the use of local materials and techniques, enhancing sustainability and prioritizing community well-being.

Out of the 879 projects received from more than 20 Ibero-American countries, 145 finalists were selected, of which 47 have been awarded by the Biennial. The theme of housing occupies a central place in this edition, approached from different angles with the objective of sustainably improving habitat quality and responsibly managing territory.

Below, we present the 10 awarded projects selected by the 13th BIAU, all of which are set to be exhibited in Lima during the first week of December.

In addition to these 10 awarded works, the finalist built works can be consulted on the BIAU website, as well as the selected and awarded projects in the various categories recognized by the biennial: Works, Trajectory, Publications, Pedagogies, New Rules, and Other Coordinates.