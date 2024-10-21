Toronto Appoints Field Operations and Brook McIlroy to Reimagine the Bentway Traffic Islands

Save this picture! The Bentway / Public Work -phase 1. Image © Nic Lehoux

New York-based office Field Operations, renowned for their work on Seattle's waterfront and New York's High Line, along with Toronto's Brook McIlroy, have been tasked with transforming underutilized lands beneath the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto. The project was launched by The Bentway Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Toronto, and represents the second phase of the development aiming to revitalize underutilized spaces along the expressway. The initiative set out to transform three large traffic islands between Dan Leckie Way and Spadina Avenue into an 11,500-square-meter public space for recreation and community activities.

The Gardiner Expressway, a key element of Toronto's infrastructure, spans 6.5 km and serves over 140,000 vehicles daily, linking prominent civic areas, including future Ontario Line stations and major attractions. Since the opening of Phase 1 of The Bentway in 2018, the expressway has proven capable of supporting civic life alongside transportation needs. Collaborating with the City of Toronto, The Bentway seeks to reimagine and revitalize underutilized public spaces.

The Bentway Islands project is a continuation of the mission outlined by the Under Gardiner Public Realm Plan, which was approved by the Toronto City Council in April 2024. This plan envisions transforming Gardiner Expressway's adjacent spaces into accessible areas that promote biodiversity and set new standards in low-carbon landscape design. Acting as a sister site to The Bentway's existing Phase 1 location, a beloved public amenity, these new spaces will convert long-standing barriers into connectors and gateways, enhancing urban connectivity and community engagement.

The design team, chosen following an international call for proposals, integrates lessons from The Bentway's first phase, while also incorporating insights from local residents, Indigenous communities, and city experts. Initial design concepts are anticipated in 2025, with construction slated to follow the ongoing rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway.

The Bentway Islands marks an exciting next chapter in our ongoing mission to solidify a new future for the Gardiner Expressway. This site will offer new opportunities for recreation, play, culture, and retail, promote biodiversity, and set a benchmark for low-carbon landscape design. Most importantly, it will continue to transform a long-standing barrier into a better connector and gateway. - Ilana Altman, Co-Executive Director of The Bentway

Across the world, urban infrastructure is being reconsidered for its potential to support civic life, with an array of projects engaging with formerly neglected spaces or overlooked spaces to reimagine them as active and dynamic environments for local communities. Large-scale infrastructure features are reconsidered to incorporate playgrounds, spaces dedicated to sports, and green areas, all contributing positively to the urban ecosystem and enhancing the quality of life for residents. This shift not only fosters community interaction and cultural engagement but also promotes environmental sustainability.