World
  3. Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure

  • Written by

Urban infrastructure intended for city connectivity disrupts urban patterns and often leaves behind a series of spaces without a properly defined use. Fortunately, the notion of space beneath infrastructure is being redefined, as architects are generating public spaces nestled under flyovers, bridges, and other urban structures. 

Formerly neglected spaces, overlooked or dismissed as mere leftovers of urban planning, are now transformed into dynamic environments for community engagement and artistic expression. Architects, city planners, and the users themselves are embracing the challenge of reclaiming forgotten or underutilized areas and developing innovative solutions, integrating greenery, art installations, and sustainable elements into the urban fabric.

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 2 of 21Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 3 of 21Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 4 of 21Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 5 of 21Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - More Images+ 16

Check out 10 projects below that highlight the transformative power of reclaiming and revitalizing neglected corners of urban infrastructure.

Bentway Staging Grounds / Agency-Agency + SHEEEP

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 6 of 21
© Samuel Engelking
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 7 of 21
© Doublespace

New Special Exhibitions Gallery / Carmody Groarke

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 8 of 21
© Gilbert McCarragher
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 9 of 21
© Gilbert McCarragher

Wuxiang 987 High Line Park / Ningbo Urban Construction Design & Research Institute

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 3 of 21
© Zhang Jin Image Studio
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 10 of 21
© Holi Landscape Photography

Eungbong Terrace / YZA

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 12 of 21
© Kyungsub Shin
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 11 of 21
© Kyungsub Shin

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 13 of 21
© Jiří Kotal
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 14 of 21
© Jiří Kotal

(Extra)Ordinary Arboretum / Emer-sys

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 2 of 21
© Kyungsub Shin, Gunyeop Lee
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 15 of 21
© Kyungsub Shin, Gunyeop Lee

One Green Mile / MVRDV

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 4 of 21
© Suleiman Merchant
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 16 of 21
© Suleiman Merchant

Mecidiyekoy Art & Istanbul Bookstore / KAAT ARCHITETURE + URBAN & caps.office

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 17 of 21
© Orhun Ulgen Works
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 18 of 21
© Orhun Ulgen Works

Taichung Green Corridor / Mecanoo

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 5 of 21
© Ethan Lee
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 19 of 21
© Ethan Lee

Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio

Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 20 of 21
Courtesy of Landing Studio
Urban Renewal from Below: 10 Public Spaces that Reclaim Neglected City Infrastructure - Image 21 of 21
Courtesy of Landing Studio

