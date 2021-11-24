Taichung Green Corridor / Mecanoo

+ 23

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 1.7 km-long former railway line crossing downtown Taichung was an important catalyst for the development of the old city. The railway’s historical value plays an important role in the revitalization of the urban realm on which it sits.

Sustainable life, sustainable history & culture. Although in the past the rail line functioned as a way of connecting people, the disused railway acts more as a barrier due to its challenging location on the dyke, which impedes circulation from one side of the tracks to the other. The design reuses the rail line to connect the different parts of the city in a sustainable way by creating a green corridor for biodiversity and including bike/pedestrian lanes to better cater to the needs of the community. Within this linear site, sustainable development covered a wide range of planning and design factors including urban regeneration, public participation, historic preservation, green and water resources, and circulation routes for pedestrians and bikes. Relying on Mecanoo’s extensive urban planning experience, the design shapes a people-oriented green corridor, complementing the Green River’s waterfront.

Inspiration. To maintain the area’s strong historical character and set a coherent, recognizable theme for the project, the new circulation system layout relies on the track pattern of the junction railway. Based on the visual language of the railway infrastructure, the routes branch out to integrate the existing and future planned functions.

A linear park in the city centre. We define the green corridor as a continuous public park in the center of the city, which will support the conservation and development of the area’s flora and fauna while improving the connections for pedestrians and bike users in the Taichung center. The project integrates existing and newly added functions to the area into a coherent linear park.

A destination for all. The green corridor will become a destination and invite users to explore and enjoy the green qualities of the park. Its urban location makes it an ideal place for leisure and recreational activities. The park is designed to intensify the use of the area for the local and wider Taichung community while promoting a more coherent city infrastructure.