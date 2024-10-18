The MET Opens Exhibition on the Diverse Career of Underrecognized Modernist Architect Paul Rudolph

Save this picture! Perspective drawing of the Lower Manhattan Expressway / City Corridor project (unbuilt), New York ca. 1967–72. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Gift of the Howard Gilman Foundation (1290.2000). Image Courtesy of The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has opened a major exhibition focused on the diverse and innovative career of Paul Rudolph, a second-generation Modernist architect whose work stands alongside luminaries such as Eero Saarinen and I.M. Pei. Titled "Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph," the exhibition is on display from September 30, 2024, to March 16, 2025, covering a wide spectrum of Rudolph's architectural contributions, from his experimental houses in Florida, through civic projects, to visionary urban megastructures and mixed-use skyscrapers.

The exhibition presents over 80 diverse works encompassing various scales and media, including drawings, models, furniture, and material samples, many of which originate from Rudolph's own office. This comprehensive showcase is a collaboration between The Met and the Library of Congress's Paul Marvin Rudolph Archive. It aims to highlight Rudolph's radical contributions to Modernist architecture, providing insight into his complex artistic process, and emphasizing the importance of Rudolph's work in the dialogue of modern urban spaces.

Organized into thematic sections, the exhibition traces the evolving stages of Rudolph's career, spotlighting his work in housing, civic projects, and his commissions in Asia. It also examines key cultural and economic themes from the 20th century, such as urban renewal policies and post-war construction trends. One of the focal points is Rudolph's ambitious yet unrealized Lower Manhattan Expressway, reflecting his visions for urban infrastructure.

Additionally, the exhibition addresses the enduring controversy surrounding Brutalism and concrete architecture, contextualizing Rudolph's approach within the socio-political landscape of his time and exploring why some of his works have faced demolition in recent years.

The refusal to be categorized makes Paul Rudolph a challenging architect to summarize, but this same quality also makes him a fascinating topic for research, driving new audiences to discover, or rediscover, his work every day. Rudolph's intricate, visionary drawings and dramatic completed buildings represent a singular voice within the crowded, variable terrain of architectural late Modernism—one that will continue to prove both spellbinding and confounding for many years to come. - Abraham Thomas, The Met's Daniel Brodsky Curator of Modern Architecture, Design, and Decorative Arts

Central to "Materialized Space" is an exploration of Rudolph's skill as a draftsman. The exhibition features his famous renderings and perspective drawings, underscoring the significance of hand-drawn plans in architectural education and practice today. These works, some on loan from the Library of Congress, have never been exhibited or documented previously, enriching the narrative of Rudolph's creative process. The inclusion of items from the Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture further enhances the exhibition's comprehensive portrayal of Rudolph's contributions to the architectural field.

Recent news announced that Paul Rudolph's Sanderling Beach Club in Florida, built in 1952, has been destroyed by Hurricane Helene. On a more positive note, the Brutalist Government Service Center in Boston, long-threatened by demolition proposals, has been announced to instead undergo a reconversion process to be transformed into mixed-use housing, an opportunity to preserve the historical structure while adapting it to address pressing challenges of the city.