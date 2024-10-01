Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
UT Dallas Opens Crow Museum of Asian Art Designed by Morphosis, Begins Construction on Performance Hall

The University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) has reached two major milestones in its 12-acre cultural development, the Edith and Peter O'Donnell Jr. Athenaeum: the grand opening of the Crow Museum of Asian Art and the groundbreaking of a new performance hall and music building. Designed by architectural firm Morphosis, the Crow Museum of Asian Art serves as the centerpiece of the university's commitment to expanding its cultural offerings and engaging both the campus and the surrounding North Texas community. Alongside the museum's opening, UT Dallas also broke ground on a new performance hall and music building, set to be completed by fall 2026.

Phase I of the O'Donnell Athenaeum is the newly opened Crow Museum of Asian Art, a dynamic facility showcasing a vast collection of Asian art from countries such as China, Japan, India, and Korea. In addition to displaying pieces from the original Crow Museum in downtown Dallas, the UT Dallas location will feature selections from the university's growing Latin American art collection and works on loan from the Dallas Museum of Art. The museum also includes a conservation lab, the Brettell Reading Room, and seminar spaces, making it not only a gallery but also a hub for academic research and learning. The design of the building highlights openness, natural light, and a strong connection to the campus. In fact, Morphosis used large glass panels and sheltered outdoor areas to create an inviting space that draws in both museum visitors and those passing by.

UT Dallas Opens Crow Museum of Asian Art Designed by Morphosis, Begins Construction on Performance Hall - Image 19 of 21
O'Donnell Athenaeum Phase I Museum North Facing View, Grand Staircase and Lobby. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell Athenaeum

We designed the Crow Museum to foster interaction not only with the art but also with the environment and community. The building's transparent layout connects the exhibits with the surrounding campus, encouraging spontaneous engagement with art. -- Arne Emerson, Design Partner at Morphosis. 

As part of Phase II, UT Dallas has begun construction on a new performance hall and music building. This facility will house a 680-seat concert hall, rehearsal spaces, a recording studio, and classrooms. Designed in a vineyard-style configuration, the hall will allow audience members to sit on all sides of the stage, creating a more immersive musical experience. The music building will provide a comprehensive environment for both performance and learning, supporting the university's Harry W. Bass Jr. School of Arts, Humanities, and Technology.

UT Dallas Opens Crow Museum of Asian Art Designed by Morphosis, Begins Construction on Performance Hall - Image 3 of 21
Phase II. Image Courtesy of Morphosis

The entire O'Donnell Athenaeum project is being developed in three phases. Future phases will include a museum for the traditional arts of the Americas, as well as a grand plaza designed to accommodate outdoor art exhibitions, performances, and student activities. Once complete, the cultural district aims to provide a comprehensive space for students, faculty, and the public to explore the intersection of art, education, and performance at UT Dallas. The original Crow Museum in downtown Dallas will remain open, continuing its mission to celebrate and promote Asian art, while the new UT Dallas location will allow for expanded exhibitions and academic programming.

UT Dallas Opens Crow Museum of Asian Art Designed by Morphosis, Begins Construction on Performance Hall - Image 7 of 21
Phase II. Image Courtesy of Morphosis

In other similar news, architect Jean Nouvel will reimagine a historic 1855 Haussmannian building at Place du Palais-Royal in Paris, as it becomes the new home of Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, scheduled to open in 2025. Additionally, the team comprised of David Kohn Architects, noA Architecten, and Asli Çiçek has won the international competition for the redesign of SMAK, the Municipal Museum of Contemporary Art in Ghent, Belgium. Finally, Powerhouse, Australia's largest museum institution dedicated to applied arts design, and technology, has revealed the plans for a comprehensive restoration of its three sites located in Sydney.

UT Dallas Opens Crow Museum of Asian Art Designed by Morphosis, Begins Construction on Performance Hall - Image 5 of 21
Interior V iew of the Brettell Reading Room. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell Athenaeum

