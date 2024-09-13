"Architecture as a Canvas to Shape Life:" In Conversation with Sigurd Larsen

In a recent interview with ArchDaily, Sigurd Larsen, renowned for his innovative architecture practice, reflects on his journey and the evolution of his office. A significant player in shaping contemporary European architecture, Larsen shares insights into his career development, the current profile of his practice, and his approach to various types of projects.

Currently, Larsen's office is known for its diverse range of projects, including residential homes, hotels, and public spaces across Europe. "Our focus is on combining conceptual creativity with practical considerations," Larsen explained. Projects such as landscape hotels and public schools in Germany exemplify this approach, showcasing a blend of innovation and context-sensitive design.

One of the standout aspects of Larsen's practice is its emphasis on flexibility and experience in hospitality projects. For instance, his design for a hotel aims to offer guests a unique experience, mirroring the concept of a film where each day presents a new scene. "Every hotel project is about staging a new experience, integrating local culture and local gastronomy and landscape into the design," Larsen stated. This approach ensures that each hotel remains dynamic and engaging for its visitors.

In residential architecture, Larsen's practice has adapted to changing family dynamics and new societal needs. "The pandemic has reshaped our understanding of home and workspaces," he said. "Our designs now include considerations for home offices and flexible living spaces." Larsen's own project, a house on the Greek island of Hypos, showcases this trend. Designed as a non-hierarchical space, the house ensures that all rooms offer equally stunning views, fostering an inclusive environment for guests.

Larsen also explores the integration of daily life elements into functional spaces, as seen in his design for a lake house. Although intended as a seminar center, the building incorporates domestic-scale elements like a small kitchen, providing a sense of intimacy and comfort. "We aimed to avoid the feel of a typical center and instead created a space that feels like a welcoming home," Larsen explained.

Larsen's approach extends to educational architecture as well. His designs for schools in Western Germany address modern educational methods, incorporating spaces for individual and group work. "We have created environments that support various teaching styles and learning activities," Larsen described. One project features a 'village' layout within a larger building to enhance the learning experience.

Starting his practice in Berlin in 2010, Larsen initially focused on furniture design due to financial constraints. This strategy helped establish his reputation and led to early projects. "Beginning with furniture design allowed us to gain visibility and credibility," he explained. The incremental growth of his practice has enabled him to adapt to different roles as the firm expanded.

Overall, Sigurd Larsen's work reflects a combination of creativity, practicality, and adaptability. His projects, whether in residential, hospitality, or educational architecture, showcase a thoughtful integration of innovative concepts with practical design considerations. Larsen's career trajectory illustrates the importance of balancing vision with adaptability in the field of architecture.

