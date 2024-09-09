CONSTRUCTO Reveals Nomadic Chile Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka

The Chile Pavilion, recently revealed by Constructo Architects for Expo Osaka 2025, blends contemporary industrial design and traditional Mapuche textile artistry. Constructed using industrialized wood (CLT) and featuring handwoven textiles, the pavilion emphasizes both innovation and cultural heritage. The structure is designed to be a "nomadic pavilion," easily assembled and disassembled, allowing it to travel from Chile to Japan and back.

At the heart of the design is a CLT framework, engineered with modern techniques that allow for efficient construction and minimal environmental impact. This wooden structure forms the core of the pavilion, providing a versatile and lightweight system that can be adapted to different locations. The wood serves as both a structural element and a symbol of sustainable building practices.

Surrounding the wooden core, the pavilion is wrapped in textiles woven by Mapuche artisans from the Araucanía region of Chile. These textiles play a dual role as both decorative and functional elements. They contribute to the pavilion's acoustics, creating a tactile interior atmosphere, and interacting with natural light to enhance the visitor experience. The colors and patterns of the textiles are inspired by the natural landscape of the region, incorporating local materials and traditional dyeing techniques. In fact, this connection to place and culture gives the pavilion a specific identity while exploring the dialogue between tradition and contemporary design.

The Chile Pavilion's design is deeply rooted in the concept of Makün, a Mapuche word meaning mantle or blanket, symbolizing protection and connection to the land. The pavilion showcases the collaboration of over 200 Mapuche weavers from the Araucanía region, whose collective efforts have produced the textiles that enclose the structure. These textiles intend to create a powerful expression of the region's natural environment, incorporating wool dyed with materials sourced from local plants, soils, and flora. The production process itself is a reflection of the traditional practices that connect the Mapuche people to their land and heritage.

The pavilion's interior is organized around a central space that serves as a gathering point for visitors, featuring a small auditorium and areas for audiovisual presentations and exhibitions. This central hub is surrounded by adaptable wooden elements that can be reconfigured to accommodate various events, making the space dynamic and versatile. The perimeter of the pavilion offers an immersive audiovisual journey that highlights the relationship between nature and culture in Chile, presenting different perspectives on how the country's landscapes and traditions shape its identity.

Additionally, the pavilion’s textiles serve as architectural elements in their own right. Displayed upright and folded, these woven pieces define the pavilion's spatial experience, blurring the line between art and architecture. Their texture, geometry, and vibrant colors create a rich sensory environment, influencing how visitors perceive and engage with the space. Through the repetition of patterns and the use of natural dyes, the textiles evoke a strong sense of place, connecting the pavilion to the landscapes and communities from which they originated.

World Expos provide a platform for countries to showcase their cultural heritage, latest technological advancements, and visions for the future. Several other countries have also revealed their designs for national pavilions. Designed by Luxembourg-based office STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with Japanese office MIKAN, the concept of "Doki-Doki –The Luxembourg Heartbeat" has won the competition for the design of the Luxembourg pavilion at the Osaka 2025 World Expo. Similarly, The Kingdom of the Netherlands has recently unveiled the theme and design of its Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan. Finally, Qatar's national pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates and Qatar Museums, combines traditional craftsmanship from Qatar and Japan.

Architecture, curatorship and exhibition design: CONSTRUCTO

Curator: Jeannette PlautChief Architect: Marcelo Sarovic

TEAM: Associated Architects: Fernanda Urquiza, Pedro Pablo Stevenson, Matias Qualitz Architecture`

Collaborator: Elinor Neiman Engineer: Juan Acevedo

Graphic design: Dany Berczeller (BERCZ)

Graphic design collaborator: Isabel Sanhueza (CONSTRUCTO)

Weaving Coordinator: Marés Sandor (UCT)

Weaving Association Coordinator: Anita Paillamil

