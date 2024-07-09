Kengo Kuma & Associates Reveals Design for the Qatar Pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025

Save this picture! Qatar Pavilion Design. Image © Kengo Kuma & Associates

The State of Qatar has unveiled the design of its national pavilion to take shape at Expo Osaka 2025. Designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with Qatar Museums, the pavilion blends traditional craftsmanship from Qatar and Japan while highlighting the two countries’ connection to the sea, which is understood as a hub of resources and a medium for trade and knowledge exchange. The prepared exhibition, on view between April 13 and October 13, 2025, aims to showcase Qatar’s innovations across diverse fields.

Drawing inspiration from Qatar's traditional dhow boat construction techniques and Japan’s wood joinery heritage, the pavilion subtly combines cultural references to reinforce the bilateral relations between the two countries. First images of the pavilion show a complex wooden structure covered in a veil of white fabric, a nod to the design of the traditional sailing vessels typically used for trading across the coasts of Eastern Arabia, East Africa, Yemen, and coastal South Asia.

The exhibition inside the pavilion will highlight the nation's advancements towards the Qatar National Vision 2030 and showcase investment opportunities aimed at economic diversification under the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-30. Additionally, the exhibition will provide a unique experience reflecting the robust cultural, trade, and traditional connections between Qatar and Japan.

The pavilion is estimated to have a total area of over 1,200 square meters. A breaking ground ceremony has taken place this April, marking the beginning of the construction works. Aligned with the Expo Osaka’s theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," aims to strengthen Qatar-Japan ties, highlight Qatar's development, and promote it as a top tourist and business hub, showcasing its history, present, and future.

World Expos have long served as a platform for nations to come together and showcase their most innovative ideas and designs. The upcoming event continues this tradition by highlighting contributions from around 500 participants from 150 countries. Several of these countries have also unveiled the design of their national pavilions. These include Lina Ghotmeh’s vision for the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain, LAVA Architects’ German Pavilion inspired by the circular economy, and DP Architects’ “Dream Sphere” concept for the Singapore Pavilion.