The New Ghibli Park in Japan: Redefining Theme Parks Through Adaptive Reuse and Sustainability

Studio Ghibli and its co-founder Hayao Miyazaki have become household names in the West, thanks to their impressive body of work, which includes over 10 feature films, 2 Oscars, and more than 100 awards worldwide. Films such as "Spirited Away" and "Howl's Moving Castle" showcase their mastery of world-building, story telling and compelling visuals which have earned them global acclaim. This has created a devoted fan base that previously only had the Studio Ghibli Museum in Tokyo to experience the films in real life. As the studio's popularity and movie portfolio grew, it became inevitable for them to expand into a larger space. That is why November 2022 marked the beginning of a new phase as the Ghibli Park opened its gates in Nagoya, Japan.

The opening caused global excitement, drawing enthusiasts keen to explore the meticulously crafted environments recreated in the park. However, instead of creating a Disney-like theme park with adrenaline-filled rides and character meet-and-greets, Studio Ghibli chose a different path. Staying true to its principles of respecting and harmonizing with nature, central to their films, they repurposed several areas and existing buildings of the 2005 Aichi World Expo Park (today known as Moricoro Park).

Fully completed in March 2024, the new Ghibli Park allows people to experience the environments inspired by their films, in a much more subtle way than what we are used to seeing in other theme parks. The whole concept for it is a symbiosis with the surrounding nature, starting with the choice of the site itself, as the 2005 World Expo’s main theme was “Nature’s Wisdom”.

This goes hand in hand with the studio’s views of nature. This aligns with the concept of peace and a harmonious relationship between humans and the environment, a tradition that is deeply rooted in the Japanese religion of Shinto, which believes we share our world with a variety of gods and spirits called Kami. For Shintoism, there is a divine essence that connects all things. For example, Shintoism sees a forest not just as a place, but rather as a living whole that houses a spirit that protects it.

As happens with most world fair sites, many of the country pavilions were taken down after the end of the event. However, the park preserved a replica of the Kusakabe Family house seen in the film "My Neighbor Totoro" originally built in 2005, as well as the Expo's Symbol Pavilion in the central area, which later became a heated pool. For the park’s conversion, the Kusakabe house was preserved and integrated into one of the 5 main themed areas, while the symbol pavilion was adapted and converted into the park’s main exhibition space: Ghibli's Grand Warehouse.

With adaptability as a central focus, Ghibli Park does not impose itself on the existing Moricoro site, but rather it helps the site to morph in response to changing demands by creating spaces that anticipate and embrace varied requirements over time. First, this was achieved by retaining the public character of the park and only intervening within punctual areas, which are closed off and require tickets to gain access. Second, it created attractions, restaurants, and rides that do not compete with the natural surroundings, but rather blend with it. In this way, it ensures the space remains accessible and free to the local public who can still enjoy most of the forest-covered areas, the various sports fields, and the Japanese gardens, as well as allowing visitors to connect with the thematic elements that the Ghibli-inspired areas offer.

The Ghibli Park is also an example of how creativity and environmental responsibility can work in harmony. Their approach not only minimized environmental impact but also showcased the studio’s creativity in seamlessly blending fantasy with reality, demonstrating that expansion does not have to come at the expense of nature. Every aspect of the park shows a deliberate integration with the existing natural landscape, allowing visitors to experience Studio Ghibli’s worlds without disrupting the serenity of the environment. This unique combination of imagination and ecological awareness sets this project apart as an example of flexibility, adaptability, and sustainable design, in a world where rapid development often comes at the expense of the environment.

It serves as a case study of how creativity can drive responsible development, offering a model for how future attractions can respect and even enhance their environments. As visitors walk through the park, they don’t just step into the world of Studio Ghibli—they step into a vision of what our shared spaces could be when creativity and environmental consciousness work hand in hand.

