Foster + Partners Reveals Master Plan for the Revitalization of Earthquake-Hit Region of Hatay, Türkiye

Save this picture! Hatay Antakya Master Plan. Image © Foster + Partners

As part of a wider design-led revitalization process, Türkiye Design Council has announced a new urban plan for the revitalization of Antakya and the wider Hatay province in Türkiye, an area heavily affected by the Türkiye-Syria earthquake on 6 February 2023. The master plan has been developed by Foster + Partners, Buro Happold, MIC-HUB, along with Turkish practices DB Architects, and KEYM Urban Renewal Centre. The plan covers a 30-square-kilometer area of Antakya, the capital district of Hatay, and an important urban center of antiquity known as Antioch. Eight design principles have been outlined to guide the rebuilding efforts in an attempt to maintain the spirit of the city, which suffered extensive damages estimated at 80 percent.

The master plan set out to reinforce the pre-earthquake characteristics of the area in terms of scale, relationships, and configurations. Accessibility and inclusivity are set to be improved by introducing additional green and open spaces, efficient transportation systems, and community hubs. The design process is also rooted in the efforts to understand and embed Hatay’s rich history into the vision.

In October 2023, the Türkiye Design Council commissioned over 30 international and local experts in various fields to help reconstruct Hatay. Internationally recognized offices like Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group have contributed, along with local practices. The city of Antakya represents one of the central initiatives of the program, as the damages have prompted an urgent need for renewal. In addition to its modern features, the area is also the site of two important ancient cities, Seleukeia Pieria and Antiokheia, making the area a “mosaic of archaeological and historic religious features.” The revitalization plans strive to conserve these sites and restore key historic and religious sites while improving the city’s resilience, connectivity, and social and environmental well-being.

We have been inspired by the resilience of the people of Antakya, and share their passion for their unique, historic city. Our strategy does not offer a ‘one size that fits all’ vision. It balances the historic spirit of the place with improvements and enhancements that will support a sustainable future for Antakya. We have developed a vision underpinned by the fact that reconstruction following a natural disaster is not merely about buildings but about rebuilding communities, feelings of safety and belonging, and rebuilding trust. - Bruno Moser, Senior Partner, Head of Urban Design, Foster + Partners

Master Plan Design Principles

Foster + Partners' master plan for Antakya outlines eight key design principles to guide the reconstruction efforts. The first principle, “Build on Safe Land,” designates new buildable areas by defining protected zones around waterbeds and adding green buffers and soft edges to manage water runoff. The second principle, “Improve Circulation,” extends existing road networks to improve the connectivity across the land, while also introducing pedestrianized and public transport-only zones. “Improve open spaces” refers to distributing open spaces more evenly to improve the urban experience and increase the dedicated green space per capita. Principle four, “Create new districts,” sees the introduction of thirteen new districts, each well-connected and organized into neighborhoods and clusters.

The fifth principle aims to “Layer Neighborhoods” in order to create superblocks with integrated circulation systems, parking, and oaths for soft mobility and public transportation, thus creating a network that allows for the preservation of the city’s urban and architectural diversity. “Enhance Connectivity within Neighborhoods” refers to introducing the social infrastructure, including schools, community gardens, libraries, and cultural centers, along community routes. “Enhance Connectivity across the City” creates an efficient bus transit system featuring multimodal hubs at major intersections. Last but not least, the eighth principle of “Build Back” refers to the aim of redistributing urban density to create more compact areas and prevent the development of urban sprawl. Carefully selected building typologies will restore the streets’ character and help communities rebuild social dynamics.