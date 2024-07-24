Snøhetta Reveals Vacation Home Overlooking Mount Yotei in Hokkaido, Japan

Snøhetta has unveiled a vacation home design nestled within the landscape of Hokkaido Island for the Japanese hospitality group NOT A HOTEL. Situated atop the renowned Rusutsu Resort, the project centers itself around Mount Yotei and provides framed views. The 1200 sqm building’s design aims to be minimal, influenced by the surrounding terrain and defined site boundaries.

The design consists of two linear volumes arranged perpendicularly, with the lower volume partially underground to house a gym and sauna. The upper volume features the living room and courtyard, which extend into an arrival lounge, kitchen, dining area, and outdoor bath. In fact, the upper volume appears to hover above the ground in order to enhance the architectural coherence and bend with the natural contours of Rusutsu, Japan.

Snøhetta’s design concept draws inspiration from the zenith, the highest point on the celestial sphere above a specific location. The idea of reaching “new heights” is reflected in the concept of striving to elevate the human experience. The central courtyard, serving as the structure's soul, is designed to be a place for community and reflection, encouraging individual and communal activities.

Related Article A Dynamic Hub Dedicated to Youth and a Villa Complex Inspired by Rice Fields: 8 Unbuilt Resorts Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

We immersed ourselves in the stunning mountain top, snow drifts, changing seasons, and celestial zenith of the site to shape the project together. The project was formed by the landscape and our collective experience and understanding of the site. -- Richard Wood, Managing Director of Snøhetta Asia.

Featuring a glass facade and expansive windows, the design creates a seamless indoor-outdoor connection, inviting nature into the building. The scheme’s social zones are designed to stimulate the mind, the bedrooms and rest areas aim to rejuvenate the spirit, and the indoor and outdoor baths, gym, and sauna emphasize physical well-being. Additionally, using locally sourced wood and stone seeks to respond to the context and promote aesthetic harmony.

NOT A HOTEL is a hospitality company on a mission to redefine ways of living through collaborations with well-renowned architects to create one-of-a-kind vacation homes. In other similar news, BIG has recently released images into their NOT A HOTEL Setouchi project in Japan, situated in the southwest cape of Sagi Island, overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Similarly, Sou Fujimoto has recently unveiled his own NOT A HOTEL Ishigaki project, a tropical resort hotel that sits on a circular base open in all directions toward the surrounding landscape.