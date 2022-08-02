A Green Undulating Roof Covers Sou Fujimoto’s Resort Project on Ishigaki Island, Japan

Save this picture! Not a Hotel Ishigaki by Sou Fujimoto Architects. Image Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects

Sou Fujimoto has unveiled a “Not a Hotel Ishigaki”, a new project in the southwest of Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, Japan. The unique tropical resort hotel sits on a circular base open in all directions toward the surrounding natural landscape. The main feature of the building is the undulating roof covered in vegetation. Its shape allows access from the building terraces, creating an inner landscape, complete with meadows, relaxation areas, and a water mirror that reflects the sky and the singular tree in its vicinity.

+ 5

The shape of the building allows circulation to flow around it without defining a front or a back side. The design aims to dissolve the boundary between the inside and the outside. The main living room overlooks the sea and the four separate bedrooms, which can accommodate up to 10 people. The resort is envisioned as a place where friends gather to enjoy the quiet beach, the BBQ in the garden, have a drink in the living rooms, and head to each room.

Save this picture! Not a Hotel Ishigaki by Sou Fujimoto Architects. Image Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects

The open-air living and dining room feature an island kitchen overlooking the sea. The adjacent terrace opens toward a 12-meter infinity pool and fireplace, while further on, a sauna and an open-air path with panoramic views of the sea ensure that guests have a variety of activities accessible during their stay.

Related Article Sou Fujimoto's House of Music in Hungary Opens to the Public

The circular structure with a perforated roof is a staple of Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto. Due to his design, the House of Hungarian Music in Budapest was considered one of the most anticipated buildings to open in 2022. In April 2022 Sou Fujimoto unveiled the design for the Hida Furukawa Eastern Station Development, a regional community-based center that aims to enrich the life, leisure, and culture of the residents of Hida City, in Gifu Prefecture. The main plaza is shaped as a vessel, which is referred to as utsuwa in Japanese, and a shed-like roof over crisscrossing paths, inspired by the city's traditional townscapes

Save this picture! Not a Hotel Ishigaki by Sou Fujimoto Architects. Image Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects