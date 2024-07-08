UAE Pavilion Announces Participation in Expo 2025 Osaka with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Save this picture! Courtesy of UAE Expo Office

During a groundbreaking ceremony, the UAE Pavilion has just announced its participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Scheduled to begin in April 2025, under the theme “Designing Future Society for Out Lives,” the pavilion is located in the “Empowering Lives” zone. Designed to work under the broader theme, the UAE Pavilion will offer diverse programming and interactive exhibits and will serve as a collaborative platform for co-creating solutions that “drive collective progress.”

The UAE Pavilion’s design draws inspiration from the date palm tree, combining traditional Emirati materials with Japanese expertise in unique wooden building techniques. In fact, the Pavilion is built using palm tree rachis or stems sourced from agricultural waste. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, the concept is inspired by the core values of conservation and coexistence with the environment, which were held true by the ancestors. Moreover, the Pavilion aims to showcase how the past can inform and empower the present and future through resourceful methods. By experimenting with these materials, the Pavilion’s approach seeks to re-envision new methodologies inspired by the UAE’s heritage.

Located in the “Empowering Lives” zone of the Expo, near the Japan Pavilion, the UAE Pavilion will be one of the largest self-built structures at the Expo. The Pavilion seeks to highlight the UAE’s efforts in innovation and R&D across various industries, including healthcare, space exploration, and sustainable technologies. Additionally, the UAE Pavilion aims to serve as a collaborative platform “for co-creating solutions that drive collective progress.”

Offering a diverse range of programming designed for visitors of all ages, the Pavilion will host interactive exhibitions, engaging workshops, and collaborative events. The aim is to facilitate meaningful exchanges among diplomats, innovators, researchers, academics, and students. Furthermore, the visitors will be able to engage with the UAE’s latest advancements in various fields.

Following the tradition of World Expos, the events will commence on April 13th, 2025, and aim to showcase new technologies and innovations while encouraging critical discussions around the built environment. In the months leading up to the Expo, various other countries have also announced their designs for their national pavilions. The German Pavilion, designed by LAVA Architects, has just revealed its design, exploring circularity and reimagining the “sustainable discussion.” Similarly, Lebanese French architect Lina Ghotmeh has revealed the design for the Kingdom of Bahrain for the Expo Osaka 2025. Finally, French architecture studio Coldefy and Italian architecture practice CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati have unveiled “Theatrum Naturae,” for France’s national pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025.

