Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios

The city of Buenos Aires is vast in its area and has a heterogeneous and variable urban fabric in terms of scale. Much of the residential neighborhoods are made up of a mixed-use fabric, where the predominant constructions from several decades ago are the so-called "casa chorizo" and horizontally owned houses, commonly known as PH (Propiedad Horizontal). It is interesting to review how, over the years, these constructions have been modified due to changes in building regulations, which allowed the creation of new typologies, mainly responding to new ways of living within the city. The renovation of these constructions, many of which are used for residential purposes, has also been a conscious response to avoid overbuilding in an already densely populated city. While these projects have been a recurring practice in Buenos Aires for several years now, many young architects of new generations are taking on these challenges, thus generating a trend that seems to have no end and where we find new solutions in each renovation.

To improve the habitability of these existing constructions, various resources have been employed to optimize spatial amplitude, improve the entry of light and natural ventilation, integrate vegetation or green spaces, and add or unify areas according to new needs. A predominant premise in this type of work is the preservation and enhancement of the existing architectural heritage, thereby maintaining the historical identity of the houses individually as well as being an integral part of a very characteristic urban context.

We see how strategies such as the demolition of interior walls to connect spaces have been implemented, always respecting and valuing the original structures to make use of the constructive elements and highlight the dialogue between the past and the contemporary. Additionally, the introduction of lightweight and dry constructions, such as metal structures for mezzanines, enclosure systems, facades, and articulating elements in interiors, are practical and interesting solutions that once again fuse the old with the new. The restoration of original floors, vaulted ceilings, and brick walls also promotes a conscious architecture both economically and sustainably. Moreover, the adaptation of these homes has led to the design of smaller-scale furniture and custom elements that meet specific needs and provide a highly interesting spatial quality.

Below, we present ten renovation projects in the city of Buenos Aires carried out in the last four years. These projects are the result of the work of ten young Argentine architecture studios that, through their work, are shaping a new local architectural language. These initiatives feature fresh and innovative solutions while maintaining respect for a recent past and a city in constant transformation.

