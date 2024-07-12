Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios

The city of Buenos Aires is vast in its area and has a heterogeneous and variable urban fabric in terms of scale. Much of the residential neighborhoods are made up of a mixed-use fabric, where the predominant constructions from several decades ago are the so-called "casa chorizo" and horizontally owned houses, commonly known as PH (Propiedad Horizontal). It is interesting to review how, over the years, these constructions have been modified due to changes in building regulations, which allowed the creation of new typologies, mainly responding to new ways of living within the city. The renovation of these constructions, many of which are used for residential purposes, has also been a conscious response to avoid overbuilding in an already densely populated city. While these projects have been a recurring practice in Buenos Aires for several years now, many young architects of new generations are taking on these challenges, thus generating a trend that seems to have no end and where we find new solutions in each renovation.

To improve the habitability of these existing constructions, various resources have been employed to optimize spatial amplitude, improve the entry of light and natural ventilation, integrate vegetation or green spaces, and add or unify areas according to new needs. A predominant premise in this type of work is the preservation and enhancement of the existing architectural heritage, thereby maintaining the historical identity of the houses individually as well as being an integral part of a very characteristic urban context.

We see how strategies such as the demolition of interior walls to connect spaces have been implemented, always respecting and valuing the original structures to make use of the constructive elements and highlight the dialogue between the past and the contemporary. Additionally, the introduction of lightweight and dry constructions, such as metal structures for mezzanines, enclosure systems, facades, and articulating elements in interiors, are practical and interesting solutions that once again fuse the old with the new. The restoration of original floors, vaulted ceilings, and brick walls also promotes a conscious architecture both economically and sustainably. Moreover, the adaptation of these homes has led to the design of smaller-scale furniture and custom elements that meet specific needs and provide a highly interesting spatial quality.

Below, we present ten renovation projects in the city of Buenos Aires carried out in the last four years. These projects are the result of the work of ten young Argentine architecture studios that, through their work, are shaping a new local architectural language. These initiatives feature fresh and innovative solutions while maintaining respect for a recent past and a city in constant transformation.

2024

Boris House by Dodds Estudio

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 6 of 42
PH Boris . Image © Federico Cairoli
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 9 of 42
PH Boris . Image © Federico Cairoli

Garu House by Estudio Tecla

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 4 of 42
Casa Garu . Image © Malena Fradkin
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 11 of 42
Casa Garu . Image © Malena Fradkin

2023

Planes Hosue by Estudio Damero

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 13 of 42
Casa Planes . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 15 of 42
Casa Planes . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 16 of 42
Casa Planes . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

2022

Thames House by Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 2 of 42
Casa Thames . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 18 of 42
Casa Thames . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Lavalle Apartment by proyecto triangular

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 31 of 42
Lavalle . Image Cortesía de proyecto triangular
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 30 of 42
Lavalle . Image Cortesía de proyecto triangular
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 29 of 42
Lavalle . Image Cortesía de proyecto triangular

2021

Roseti House by Griselda Balian + Estudio Damero

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 5 of 42
Casa Roseti . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 26 of 42
Casa Roseti . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

2 casas by Florencia Rissotti Arq

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 23 of 42
2 casas . Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 24 of 42
2 casas . Image © Fernando Schapochnik

José Mármol Refurbishmnent by Micaela Racca

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 33 of 42
Reforma José Mármol. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 34 of 42
Reforma José Mármol. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

2020

Zapiola House by Estudio Florida

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 36 of 42
Casa Zapiola . Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 41 of 42
Casa Zapiola . Image © Fernando Schapochnik

PH Paroissien Home by Ottone-Victorica Arquitectos

Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios - Image 38 of 42
PH Paroissien. Image © Pedro Yañez

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Refurbishment, proudly presented by Sto. Extending the lifespan of buildings reduces cost and environmental impact, avoiding demolition or more substantial interventions in the future. Sto's products for facades, facade refurbishment, crack repair, waterproofing, and concrete restoration systems are used on heritage buildings, adaptive reuse projects, renovations and maintenance of new buildings all over the world. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Pintos, Paula. "Renovations in Buenos Aires: 10 Refurbished House Projects by Emerging Argentinian Studios" [Remodelaciones en Buenos Aires: 10 proyectos de viviendas por jóvenes estudios argentinos] 12 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018506/renovations-in-buenos-aires-10-refurbished-house-projects-by-emerging-argentinian-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

