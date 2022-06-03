2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq

+ 30

Houses, Renovation • Architects: Florencia Rissotti Arq

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2476 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Fernando Schapochnik

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : FV GRIFERIAS , Peisa , Pewen , Quadri , Sanitarios Ferrum

Lead Architect : Florencia Rissotti

Collaborators : Mariano Peralta Brizuela, Victoria Sabaino

Builder : Jorge Langenheim

Landscaping : Estudio Berberis

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the transformation of a house between party walls, into two.

The new program included a house for the family and a house for rent. Without modifying the original covered square meters of the property, the premise was to make both units have the best relationship with the outside possible, and that is how Casa Terraza and Casa Jardín emerged.

Casa Terraza, (terrace house), the rental house, is organized on two levels in the front of the land, with the private spaces on the ground floor and the living-kitchen area on the first floor, in relation to the terrace.

Casa Jardín (garden house) turns its public spaces into a gallery and a back garden. An independent workspace in the back replaces the old barbecue area. On the second floor, there are bedrooms and bathrooms. The main bedroom accesses a roof garden, while the children's bedrooms have their own mezzanines.

The material palette was limited: white, tiles, vanilla tile (commonly used in sidewalks), and wood for both houses.

In addition to their private exterior expansions, both houses share an entrance courtyard. The sidewalk and that patio had the same material treatment, creating a shared street as a prelude to its interiors.

Native species were planted in the garden, which fills the days in the house with wild flowers and butterflies.