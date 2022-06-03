We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. 2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq

2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Save this project
2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq

© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
  • Architects: Florencia Rissotti Arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2476 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  FV GRIFERIAS, Peisa, Pewen, Quadri, Sanitarios Ferrum
  • Lead Architect : Florencia Rissotti
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the transformation of a house between party walls, into two.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The new program included a house for the family and a house for rent. Without modifying the original covered square meters of the property, the premise was to make both units have the best relationship with the outside possible, and that is how Casa Terraza and Casa Jardín emerged.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Casa Terraza, (terrace house), the rental house, is organized on two levels in the front of the land, with the private spaces on the ground floor and the living-kitchen area on the first floor, in relation to the terrace.

Save this picture!
Illustration 01
Illustration 01
Save this picture!
Plantas - Existente
Plantas - Existente
Save this picture!
Plantas - Actual
Plantas - Actual
Save this picture!
Illustration 04
Illustration 04

Casa Jardín (garden house) turns its public spaces into a gallery and a back garden. An independent workspace in the back replaces the old barbecue area. On the second floor, there are bedrooms and bathrooms. The main bedroom accesses a roof garden, while the children's bedrooms have their own mezzanines.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Sección axonométrica
Sección axonométrica
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The material palette was limited: white, tiles, vanilla tile (commonly used in sidewalks), and wood for both houses.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

In addition to their private exterior expansions, both houses share an entrance courtyard. The sidewalk and that patio had the same material treatment, creating a shared street as a prelude to its interiors.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Native species were planted in the garden, which fills the days in the house with wild flowers and butterflies.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Florencia Rissotti Arq
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovation
Cite: "2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq" [2 casas / Florencia Rissotti Arq] 03 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982908/2-houses-florencia-rissotti-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream