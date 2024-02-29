Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeGaru House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsGaru House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamGaru House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, WindowsGaru House / Estudio Tecla - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Tecla
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Malena Fradkin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  3GMuebles, EDFAN, FAPYM S.A, G4 aberturas, Insuma Sur, Marmoles Dodera, Metalurgica Caseros, Pinturerias San Andres
  • Lead Architects: Valentina Rivarola, Leila Mihura
Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Malena Fradkin

Text description provided by the architects. The main objective of the comprehensive renovation of Casa Garu was focused on transforming a typical "Casa Chorizo" into a bright and open space, where light and spaciousness became the protagonists. The priority was to eliminate the feeling of darkness and disconnection between spaces while respecting and reusing existing valuable elements.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Malena Fradkin

The original house had an old layout with dark and poorly connected spaces. To counteract this limitation, we decided to demolish all the walls of the central space and open up the patio with floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, the decision was made to preserve some original elements of architectural value, such as the wooden floors and the vaulted ceiling, which were restored, creating a contrast between the old and the new.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Image 17 of 21
Plan

The patio had a floor of dark ceramics and an unused metal staircase, resulting in unpleasant views from the living area. That's why we decided to dismantle it and create a green space that connects with the interior of the house.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Stairs, Bedroom
© Malena Fradkin

The result is a large space with multiple uses, where natural light filters without obstacles, creating a sense of spaciousness and clarity throughout the environment.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Malena Fradkin
Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography
© Malena Fradkin

One of the most prominent features of the central space is a continuous piece of furniture that serves various functions in the house. This piece starts as a kitchen countertop, transforms into the staircase leading to the mezzanine, and finally becomes a functional element in the living area. This solution maximizes the use of space and provides functionality to different areas.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography
© Malena Fradkin

In addition to the interior transformation, the façade was restored. The original door was preserved as a historical element, while corrugated metal modules were added, alternating between solid and micro-perforated, which can be opened and closed according to their function.

Garu House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Malena Fradkin

About this office
Estudio Tecla
Office

Top #Tags