Overcoming Barriers: 4 Residential Projects with Accessibility Strategies in Latin America

According to the United Nations (UN), over 1 billion people worldwide live with disabilities, whether physical or intellectual, with 80% residing in Global South countries. Despite advancements in their rights, they still encounter significant barriers and remain among the most marginalized in accessing essential services like healthcare, education, and employment. In this context, architecture is crucial for ensuring safety and spatial independence, enabling their full and effective participation in society.

Accessibility strategies are prominently featured in public buildings due to numerous regulations, but they are rarely applied in residential projects despite the growing elderly population and the increasing number of buildings that should consider this factor.

In the history of contemporary architecture, one of the most renowned residential projects is Maison Bordeaux, designed by Rem Koolhaas in 1998. The client, who had recently become paralyzed from the waist down, requested a dynamically designed home, stating, 'Contrary to expectations, I want a complex house because it will define my world.' The design features three interconnected volumes linked by a central elevator that facilitates movement between floors and serves as the client's office, providing access throughout the entire house.

Maison Bordeaux serves as an example of accessible residential architecture that successfully integrates innovative and compelling spaces. It offers design solutions for an area often neglected in architecture, where accessibility features are typically viewed as checklists rather than essential components of the project.

Unlike Maison Bordeaux, situated in the French context, the houses selected below were built in tropical climates across Latin America, facing diverse social and economic challenges. One example was specifically built under severe budget constraints. However, despite these differences, they all demonstrate ingenuity in prioritizing accessibility as a fundamental project guideline. Therefore, this compilation aims to showcase the wide range of architectural possibilities for creating accessible spaces and to foster discussion and inclusion in this field through design examples.

Learn more about these Latin American houses and their accessibility strategies:

Located in Itu, Brazil, this house was designed for an elderly couple with four children. Their primary requirement was to create a predominantly single-story residence due to the reduced mobility of some family members, necessitating compliance with accessibility standards—such as ramps, an elevator, and accessibility bars in bathrooms, among others. As a result, the main program of the house—social, leisure, and private areas—was distributed within a single pavilion subtly resting on the terrain, without directly touching the ground.

Elache Residence was built in southern Brazil as an accessible addition to an existing building. Accessibility was prioritized in the client's program requirements, with all spaces, dimensions, circulation paths, and materials carefully chosen to accommodate various special needs. Highlights include floors free of imperfections and a spatial layout featuring spacious, level environments.

This house is located in Mexico, between Malinalco, an archaeological and tourist site, and Chalma, one of the country's most important pilgrimage centers. The project was built with the assistance of a government program aimed at repairing damage caused by the 2017 earthquake. The family unit consists of the parents and their two adult children, with the mother being elderly and having difficulty walking, while the father is blind. The two children, in their forties, live with them. The family's situation and the conditions of its members were the starting point for the project, leading to three fundamental ideas: first, to create accessible, efficient, and clear circulation paths that enable independence for the elderly; second, to promote interaction and coexistence between parents and children while respecting each one's privacy; and finally, to include spaces that open possibilities and promote shared economy, facilitating additional income generation for the family.

The final house in this selection is also located in Brazil and features a generous ramp as its structural and compositional axis, traversing different areas of the residence. The initial idea was to create a single-story house, simplifying accessibility to all rooms. After studying the terrain, however, it became clear that there was an opportunity to enjoy a breathtaking sunset from a higher viewpoint. The design response to integrate accessibility and frame the landscape was the creation of a ramp. Besides facilitating accessible movement, the ramp serves as a connecting element between the private and social sectors of the house.

