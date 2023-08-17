The Curb Cut Effect: How Accessible Architecture is Benefiting Everybody

Save this picture! © ALEXANDER V EVSTAFYEV via Shuuterstock

The fabric of our cities is shaped by millions of small decisions and adaptations, many of which have become integral to our experience. Nowadays taken for granted, some of these elements were revolutionary at the time of their implementation. One such element is the curb cut, the small ramp grading down the sidewalk to connect it to the adjoining street, allowing wheelchair users and people with motor disabilities to easily move onto and off the sidewalk. This seemingly small adaptation has proven to be unexpectedly useful for a wider range of people, including parents with strollers, cyclists, delivery workers, etc. Consequently, it lends its name to a wider phenomenon, the “curb cut effect”, where accommodations and improvements made for a minority end up benefiting a much larger population in expected and unexpected ways.

While there are instances of curb cuts being used in Europe in the 1930s, in the United States, some of the earliest instances of them were implemented in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the mid-1940s. Here a pilot program initiated by veteran and lawyer Jack H. Fischer aimed to help veterans with disabilities move more easily. While successful, the initiative did not expand at a national level.

The true revolution came in Berkley, California, in the 1970s. One night in the early 1970s, students with disabilities at the University of California poured cement to form the first makeshift ramp. The movement was ignited by activist Ed Robers. In his youth, polio left Roberts paralyzed from the neck down and in need of almost constant access to an iron lung, a large-scale respirator, to stay alive. In early 1960, he enrolled at U.C. Berkeley. He was initially turned down because the administration was unsure how to accommodate him, but eventually, Roberts was admitted and allowed to occupy a patient room in the campus hospital, as campus dorms were too small to fit the iron lung.

Soon after, more severely disabled students joined the university following his example. Together they began to formulate a political position, advocating for disability rights. They started to call themselves “the Rolling Quads,” forming the first disabled-student-led campus organization in the United States, officially called the Physically Disabled Students Program. The group advocated for several adaptations to create a more accessible environment for those with movement impairments, including the rogue creation of curb cuts. Under pressure from the activists, Berkley officials installed the first ‘official curb cut’ in 1972 at an intersection on Telegraph Avenue.

Across the country, curb cuts began to be implemented. Since 1968, the Architectural Barriers Act mandated that governmental buildings must make themselves universally accessible, but the act did not cover other public buildings or urban spaces. Following the student group in Berkeley, disabled activists continued to push for access to common areas, like sidewalks, classrooms, restrooms, or buses. Despite the progress, official legislation was slow to adapt. After several failed attempts to adopt nationwide legislation, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, prohibiting disability-based discrimination and mandating significant changes to the built environment, including curb cuts. “Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down” he famously proclaimed when signing the act.

The changes proved to be beneficial beyond their intended target. Curb cuts not only helped the elderly and those with some mobility impairment, but they allowed parents to walk with their children’s strollers, but workers could also load and unload their heavy carts, travelers would have an easier time dragging their luggage, and bikers, rollers, and skateboarders could navigate the spaces more easily. A study of pedestrian conduct carried out in Florida revealed that 9 out of 10 “unincumbered pedestrians” preferred to use the curb cut, going out of their way to make this choice. As journalist Frank Greve observes, the barriers contested by disability advocated in Berkely were only a few inches high, “yet today millions of Americans pass daily through the breaches.”

Advocates of universal design often emphasize the curb cut as a compelling illustration of the benefits inherent to this design philosophy. First formulated by American architect Ron Mace in the 1980s, the concept of Universal Design asserts that projects and environments should be designed considering the possibility of use by diverse user profiles. These include children, the elderly, individuals with language limitations, those with disabilities or temporary impairments, and more. By implementing this principle, spaces allow for unrestricted access without the need for additional adaptations. The concept goes beyond adaptations for accessibility, proposing a wider broader perspective on architecture and urban design. By proactively addressing constraints and limitations from the beginning of the design process, the resulting spaces cater not only to a minority group of users but improve the experience of all individuals.

The principle of the curb cut effect has also permeated the digital realm, with improvements to digital accessibility helping a wider user base than originally intended. Assistive technologies like Closed Captioning were originally developed so that the deaf and hard of hearing could watch video content. Today, however, the option is used by people in all types of loud environments.

Furthermore, the ripple effects also extend to urban planning, with the introduction of bike lanes being another example of multiplied beneficial effects. Despite critics warning of increased congestion and reduced parking spaces, bike lanes have proved to significantly lower the risk of injury for cyclists and pedestrians. In addition to creating safer streets and the benefits to public health and the environment, bike lanes also added economic value to neighborhoods, as people preferred pedestrian and bike-friendly areas.

There is still a long way to go to create a welcoming environment for all. Still, the story of the curb cut proves that accessibility should not be understood as a barrier hindering architectural expression. On the contrary, designing with all people in mind improves the experience of all people, with expected and unexpected uses emerging from inclusive and accessible design choices.

