How to Guide People in Architectural Spaces with Tactile Paving Surfaces?

Theoretically, architecture is a multisensory discipline involving textures, colors, shadows, sounds, and aromas. However, in practice, using visual language is often prioritized to explore it, limiting mainly to sight for identifying architectural elements and navigating autonomously in built environments and urban contexts. Therefore, it is crucial to integrate tactile paving surfaces into architecture.

Blindness and vision impairment transcend being a condition or disability; they represent an alternative way of perceiving the environment around us. In this sense, touch becomes a language and a fundamental guide for interacting with architecture. According to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Article 9), all individuals have an inherent right to access the physical environment on an equal basis with others.

To enable persons with disabilities to live independently and participate fully in all aspects of life, States Parties shall take appropriate measures to ensure to persons with disabilities access, on an equal basis with others, to the physical environment, to transportation, to information and communications and communications -Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) - Article 9º

Although tactile paving is composed of two patterns, each with a particular meaning, their combination creates tactile paths that adapt to different factors and scenarios. While the use of tactile paving is not debated, questions often arise regarding how to use and guide individuals in various scenarios. It is important to note that manufacturing specifications may vary by region. Additionally, slight variations in applications may occur depending on the location. However, the overarching goal is always to provide a safe route for travel, both in open spaces and indoors in buildings such as train stations, shopping malls, airports, banks, hospitals, offices, or stadiums.

In what scenarios should tactile flooring be used? What are the common sizes of it? Why is tactile flooring usually yellow-colored? Next, we will explore some basic concepts and typical design cases for the use and guidance of tactile pavements.

Pattern types, sizes, and colors

The tactile flooring system consists of two types: warning and guidance. Warning flooring consists of a pattern of detectable dots or domes designed for blind individuals or those experiencing vision impairment who use a white cane. These should be placed at locations where critical safety information, imminent hazards, and decision-making points are communicated.

Directional or guidance pavement, on the other hand, consists of a pattern of lines or bars that provide clear and consistent directions for visually impaired users to follow. They should be positioned to indicate an accessible circulation route, whether outdoors or indoors, or a clear passage for pedestrians, and should assist in orientation. In both cases, the warning and guidance pavement can be perceived through touch, either with the feet or the cane, enabling individuals to maintain a straight path and navigate safely.

Typically, tactile patterns are composed in tile format, with the most common sizes (X) —see tile format illustration— being 610 mm (24 inches), 450 mm, 400 mm, and 300 mm, depending on the region. The number of domes and bars may vary depending on the size of the module. Therefore, the spacing between them should be adjusted according to their size. In addition, these elements must provide a clear visual contrast to the adjacent walkway surfaces, either through a contrast of light over dark or dark over light. This is why yellow is commonly used as the color choice.

Tiles can be manufactured from materials such as ceramic, concrete, rubber, or plastic. In some cases, dome, and bar elements are individually fabricated in stainless steel pieces, offering an alternative to the traditional format. However, it is essential to note that depending on the finish of the adjacent floor, this option may provide less visual contrast.

Approaching elements and level changes

There are elements within built spaces that may pose risks for individuals with blindness and visual impairment. Failure to identify them can have consequences for people's safety. In these scenarios, the use of warning modules is applicable. It is necessary to highlight the approach to elements such as changes in level and elevation, unprotected edges, slopes such as ramps, the top and bottom of stairs, elevators, platform edges, curb ramps, and depressed curbs in streets. These should always be located on the sidewalk to avoid vehicular traffic.

To facilitate a frontal approach to elements like interactive machines, counters, information modules, or tactile-visual signage, it is crucial to position warning pavement modules in a way that minimizes the distance between them and the objects. This precise placement is essential for preventing spatial confusion and ensuring a clear, direct path to these elements. Moreover, it offers individuals with visual impairments a distinct indication of the location and boundary of the object or area. By providing an accurate tactile and visual reference when approaching from the front, it enables them to avoid potential obstacles effectively.

It is important to ensure that the warning pavement modules are correctly aligned and fixed so that their termination exactly matches the front edge of the relevant object or cover. This provides a smooth and safe transition between the tactile flooring and the object, facilitating detection and recognition.

Tactile path and typical configurations

The tactile path is a combination of tactile warning and guidance pavements designed to trace a clear and unobstructed route from point A to point B. Its primary function is to provide safe and accessible guidance and orientation for individuals, ensuring that there are no elements that impede transit or pose risks to users. This path is particularly valuable in built environments with large open areas, long distances, and highly transited spaces.

It is recommended to install the tactile path from the main entrances to the first point of communication, such as entrance doors, information modules, and others. In public spaces, it is common to find this type of path in locations like ground transportation stations, where it should cover the area from the entrance to the designated boarding zone for vehicles. On streets, it is typical to trace the route on sidewalks to guide people toward the tactile warning strip before crossing a pedestrian intersection.

Tactile pathways should be easy to navigate, prioritizing straight paths and 90-degree changes in direction with at least one warning pavement module or with 4 or more modules when feasible and without creating obstacles. Redundant paths or abrupt interruptions caused by grates, drains, or construction joints should be avoided. In cases where 90-degree changes of direction are not possible, efforts should be made to ensure that the change of direction does not have steep angles (maximum of 45 degrees). When it comes to unavoidable interruptions, tactile warning pavements can be used to signal their presence, following the criteria for approach and changes in level.

Combining tactile pavements with elements such as Braille signage and tactile maps improves navigation for the visually impaired. Braille signage allows the identification of important spaces, such as meeting rooms, restrooms, and entrances, providing autonomy in the location of these elements. Tactile maps provide a three-dimensional representation of the environment, which facilitates a better understanding of the layout and aids in precise orientation. These additional elements enrich the experience of users, promoting their inclusion and providing effective tools for independent and safe navigation. It is important to mention that it will always be crucial to involve professionals in the field of accessibility to develop proposals that are fully aligned with each project.

By emphasizing the integration of tactile paving into the earliest stages of the design process, architects can maximize its impact on the overall accessibility and inclusivity of a building. When included as an essential design element, architects can seamlessly incorporate it into various architectural features, such as pathways, entrances, and transitions, ensuring its harmonious integration with the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space. Since its invention by Seiichi Miyake in the 1960s in Japan, tactile paving has gradually spread around the world. Although there are differences in its implementation between countries, its use has been expanding. It represents a powerful tool for orientation in any space, providing accessibility and safety, ultimately contributing to creating inclusive buildings. This can make the difference between being able to experience architecture independently or not.