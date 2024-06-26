1 Month to go: Paris Renovates Iconic Training Venues for 2024 Olympics

Save this picture! Courtesy of Paris Olympics 2024

With just one month to go until the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, the city is in a final push to ensure that the landscape and infrastructure are ready for the world’s largest sporting event. Set to start on July 26 and continue until August 11, 2024, the Paris City Council has approved numerous initiatives to transform the city. Aiming for a greener, healthier, and more mobile Paris, the city has undergone massive changes to showcase its modern advancements and rethink the structure of the Olympic Games.

At the heart of these preparations are five renowned sports centers in Paris, which have undergone significant renovations to serve as temporary training venues. In order to provide advanced facilities for athletes from around the globe, these renovations aim to enhance comfort, accessibility, and energy efficiency. In fact, the restoration and reworking of these venues are crucial to the city’s vision of a successful event and a blueprint moving forward for future Olympic Games. In addition to meeting the requirements of the Olympic training athletes and users, these renovation projects also had to remain open during the construction process in order to minimize disruption to those who rely on these facilities year-round. Additionally, according to the official site of the Paris Olympics, the construction process aims to recycle 90% of the waste materials produced during the process, including plastics, wood, and rubble.

Read on to discover the five renovated venues and their upgrades for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Initially constructed for the 1924 Paris Olympics, this iconic venue with a rich history is known for its unique retractable roof. During this year’s games, it will serve as the training venue for swimming and triathlon athletes. The facility has undergone significant renovations, including restoring the retractable roof, replacing the glass structure, and upgrading the air and water treatment throughout the sports venue.

Poissonniers Sports Center

Originally built in the 1960s, this facility will serve as a 3x3 basketball training area during the Games. Major renovations have occurred, with the primary focus on improving accessibility, including the installation of a new lift that serves all levels. The gymnasiums have been completely refurbished, including every changing room and restroom. Additionally, the training center now features increased thermal comfort for users through facade insulation and new external joinery.

Max-Rouisé Sports Center

Located in the 17th arrondissement of Paris on the right bank of the River Seine, this facility will serve as the training venue for judo. Following a complete renovation, it now boasts a new boxing ring, dojo gym, and sports hall. Additionally, the venue renovations included the installation of new windows, enhanced thermal insulation, and a comprehensive repair of the heating system.

Centre Sportif Bertrand-Dauvin

Known for its artistic heritage and cultural significance, this venue was selected to train pentathlon athletes during the Olympic games. The center has undergone significant renovations to enhance its facilities and accessibility, including upgrading the gymnasium, refurbishing the dojo and dance studio to support training, and installing a wooden ceiling for the swimming pool with revamped heating and ventilation systems. After the Olympics, the renovated venue will continue to serve the local community and provide improved facilities for various athletic activities.

Pierre-de-Coubertin Stadium

Famous for its green spaces, cultural value, and sports facilities, this stadium was constructed in 1937 and named after Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games. An essential piece of Paris’s athletic infrastructure, the stadium will now be the training venue for rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and goalball. The stadium’s renovations include enhanced accessibility, featuring access ramps and new walkways and lifts, upgraded acoustics with suspended speakers, and improved energy efficiency for the entire stadium.

