Architecture for Glamping: Embracing Nature with Comfort

Save this picture! SJCC Glamping Resort / Atelier Chang. © Kyungsub Shin

Camping, as defined in dictionaries, involves temporarily staying outdoors, setting up makeshift accommodations, and settling in natural surroundings. In architecture, tents symbolize these aspects, representing a typology that has endured across centuries and cultures, often linked with notions of impermanence and vulnerability.

In light of this common understanding, the term 'glamping' emerged in the early 2000s, blending 'camping' with 'glamour,' suggesting a fusion of camping with luxurious amenities. However, despite its recent popularization, the concept is far from original. Camping has not always been seen as the antithesis of luxury.

The Mongols were famous for their yurts. Historical accounts depict Genghis Khan's tent as exceptionally grand and elaborate, mounted on a platform with 9-meter diameter wheels and pulled by a cart drawn by 22 oxen. Centuries later, even the British royal family camped in luxurious structures during hunting safaris in India and Africa, complete with bathrooms and comfortable furniture. This tradition inspired the development of campaign furniture, also known as Bivouac furniture, characterized by its compact and minimalist design, often foldable or stackable for easy transport.

In this context, it is important to highlight that contemporary glamping, while not a novel idea, distinguishes itself in many aspects from the luxurious camps of yesteryears. These structures are meticulously crafted, emphasizing sustainability, aesthetics, and user experience. From solar panels to rainwater collection systems or natural materials, these structures are purposefully crafted to have a minimal carbon footprint. This ethos resonates with many glampers who seek a comfortable yet environmentally conscious experience.

To stay true to its name, contemporary glamping primarily occurs in tents, although domes or canvas-covered structures are also suitable. The original idea revolves around movable elements that are easy to set up and dismantle, embodying temporality and nomadism. Therefore, in this context, other structures such as pods, huts, or treehouses, while offering a connection to nature, are considered permanent architectures.

In this scenario, the SJCC Glamping Resort, nestled in a mountainous area 200 km from Seoul, South Korea, offers three distinct lodging units: 'Mountain,' 'Cutent,' and 'Firefly,' each boasting unique floor plans and color schemes. Despite the main complex being a permanent structure, the tents are ingeniously crafted from steel and covered with weather-resistant, fire-retardant fabric. This advanced technology incorporates double-layered insulated fabric to ensure sustainability and adaptability to extreme temperatures ranging from minus 20 to 40 degrees Celsius. Remarkably, this project is being considered as a prototype for structures addressing the global demand for affordable and swiftly deployable housing units.

Meanwhile, Glamping for Glampers, also located in South Korea, presents two tent typologies seamlessly integrated into nature and enveloped by a UV-protected, waterproof, and fire-resistant membrane. The interior furnishings, likely inspired by bivouac furniture, are foldable, effortlessly transitioning from sofas by day to beds at night.

In line with this trend, the Glamping on the Rock complex goes beyond traditional cabins to offer tents seamlessly blended into the natural environment with minimal disturbance. Inspired by the site's rocks, the core concept of "Rock Flower" manifests through volumes created from a translucent membrane, effectively doubling as lanterns amidst the natural setting during the night.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in demand for secluded retreats in nature, particularly among certain demographics. For those who seek to avoid the hassle of setting up their tents, glamping structures provide the perfect solution. They offer the same isolation and immersion in nature while being managed by a professional hotel team.

Some argue that glamping commercializes the camping experience, potentially diluting the authentic connection with nature, as it prioritizes convenience over the self-sufficiency and minimalism inherent in traditional camping. Nonetheless, regardless of this debate, the foremost concern of "glamorized" camp architecture should be its environmental impact. Recent data from the Report on the State of the Glamping Industry Americas 2023 indicates that 73% of glamping complexes are situated near natural attractions, with 51% near state parks, 33% near national parks, and 16% near beaches. While these figures underscore the desire for a nature-oriented experience, they also underscore the need for environmental stewardship. Without careful planning, these structures could disrupt habitats and contribute to ecological degradation.

With a focus on environmental consciousness, glamping architecture has the potential to offer memorable experiences that inspire ecological responsibility among visitors. The main challenge is to strike a balance between luxury and sustainability while also respecting local cultures and ensuring accessibility. This ensures that glamping can be enjoyed without undermining the integrity of natural environments or the traditional values of camping.