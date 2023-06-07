Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature

Save this picture! Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. © Rafael Medeiros

“The first man wanted to build a shelter that would cover him without burying him.” With some logs found in the forest, he built a square covered with straw so that neither the sun nor the rain could enter, and thus, he felt safe. The description above refers, in a simplified way, to the theory of the primitive hut developed by the abbot Marc-Antoine Laugier in the mid-1700s. The small rustic hut described by Laugier is a model upon which he imagined the magnificence of architecture. It provides an important reference point for all speculation about construction foundations and represents the first architectural idea."

In this sense, the primitive hut can be understood as an abstract concept of a place that explores the anthropological relationship between man and the natural environment as a basis for architecture. That is, despite the complexity of the concept and its numerous interpretations, through it, we can understand the role of architecture as a mediator between man and nature.

From the four logs fixed to the ground to technological and complex structural forms, this primary function of architecture, to protect and shelter its occupants, becomes even more evident when it comes to small shelters inserted into nature. Due to their small volume, there is an effort to condense spaces and uses to the strictly necessary according to each reality. In these architectures, the landscape becomes the protagonist, encouraging reconnection with nature, also as a trend of sustainable tourism, especially explored in a country full of natural beauties like Brazil.

The 10 projects presented below address the relationship between architecture and nature in huts - not so primitive - up to 40 square meters, built with different materials that vary in shape, color, and construction method, using metallic elements, cement plates, reforestation wood, and stone, or even prefabricated structures such as SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) or Light Wood Frame indicated for faster constructions and, therefore, with less environmental impact.