World
  Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

“The first man wanted to build a shelter that would cover him without burying him.” With some logs found in the forest, he built a square covered with straw so that neither the sun nor the rain could enter, and thus, he felt safe. The description above refers, in a simplified way, to the theory of the primitive hut developed by the abbot Marc-Antoine Laugier in the mid-1700s. The small rustic hut described by Laugier is a model upon which he imagined the magnificence of architecture. It provides an important reference point for all speculation about construction foundations and represents the first architectural idea."

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 2 of 23Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 3 of 23Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 4 of 23Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 5 of 23Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - More Images+ 18

In this sense, the primitive hut can be understood as an abstract concept of a place that explores the anthropological relationship between man and the natural environment as a basis for architecture. That is, despite the complexity of the concept and its numerous interpretations, through it, we can understand the role of architecture as a mediator between man and nature.

From the four logs fixed to the ground to technological and complex structural forms, this primary function of architecture, to protect and shelter its occupants, becomes even more evident when it comes to small shelters inserted into nature. Due to their small volume, there is an effort to condense spaces and uses to the strictly necessary according to each reality. In these architectures, the landscape becomes the protagonist, encouraging reconnection with nature, also as a trend of sustainable tourism, especially explored in a country full of natural beauties like Brazil.

The 10 projects presented below address the relationship between architecture and nature in huts - not so primitive - up to 40 square meters, built with different materials that vary in shape, color, and construction method, using metallic elements, cement plates, reforestation wood, and stone, or even prefabricated structures such as SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) or Light Wood Frame indicated for faster constructions and, therefore, with less environmental impact.

Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 6 of 23
Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. © Rafael Medeiros
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 13 of 23
Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Floor Plan

Cabana Solena / Desterro Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 3 of 23
Cabana Solena / Desterro Arquitetos. © Geórgia L. Thomé
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 12 of 23
Cabana Solena / Desterro Arquitetos. Floor Plan

La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 2 of 23
La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura. © Ezequiele Panizzi
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 15 of 23
La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura. Floor Plan

Cabanas Tiny House / Duda Porto Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 8 of 23
Cabanas Tiny House / Duda Porto Arquitetura. Cortesia de Duda Porto Arquitetura
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 22 of 23
Cabanas Tiny House / Duda Porto Arquitetura. Courtesy of Duda Porto Arquitetura. Floor Plan

Writer's Retreat / Architectare

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 5 of 23
Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado. © Leonardo Finotti
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 16 of 23
Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado. Floor Plan

Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 19 of 23
Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado. © Alessandro Quevedo
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 21 of 23
Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado. Floor Plan

Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 14 of 23
Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima. © Mauro Goulart Fotografia
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 9 of 23
Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima. Floor Plan

Urban Oasis - Hotel Room / Natan Gil Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 11 of 23
Urban Oasis - Hotel Room / Natan Gil Arquitetura. © NY 18
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 10 of 23
Urban Oasis - Hotel Room / Natan Gil Arquitetura. Floor Plan

Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 4 of 23
Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. © Ale Carnieri
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 18 of 23
Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Floor Plan

Cabana / Liga Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 7 of 23
Cabana / Liga Arquitetura e Urbanismo. © Luiza Ananias
Brazilian Houses: 10 Huts to Enjoy Nature - Image 23 of 23
Cabana / Liga Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Corte

