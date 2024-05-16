A Serene Spa in the South of France and a Music Theater Expansion in Norway: 10 Unbuilt Projects by Established Firms

Save this picture! O'Balia Thermal Spa / Amelia Tavella Architectes. Image © Amelia Tavella Architectes

Delving into the realm of unbuilt architectural projects by renowned offices offers a peak into the design principles and ethos of the studios. The curated list of unbuilt projects submitted by established architecture practices has the potential to reveal new perspectives on the socio-cultural and environmental factors shaping contemporary architecture. These designs often respond to complex challenges such as sustainability, urbanization, and cultural preservation, reflecting architects' efforts to navigate and contribute meaningfully to the built environment.

Within this curated selection, one standout project is Rafael Viñoly Architects' Médano El Pinar, marking the late architect's last contribution to the architectural landscape. Other projects such as Aedas' Ellinikon Commercial Hub explore the opportunities of new developments, such as the disused airport transformed into Europe’s largest coastal park in the periphery of Athens, while others are highlighting natural landscapes or offering spaces for creative and innovative programs. Featuring internationally recognized offices like SOM, Kohn Pedersen Fox, Gensler, or GAD Architecture, the selection showcases the unrealized concepts and architectural experimentations of renowned offices.

Read on to discover the 10 unbuilt projects by internationally recognized offices, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

Médano El Pinar

Rafael Viñoly Architects

Rafael Viñoly Architects is unveiling its design on Médano El Pinar, an innovative, sustainable, multi-family luxury residential development located 15 minutes outside Montevideo, Uruguay. Médano El Pinar is the last project to be designed by the late renowned architect Rafael Viñoly. Médano El Pinar will be nestled behind the dunes of a unique oceanfront location and will feature approximately 120 beach-front units with 1 to 5 bedrooms arranged along the building’s 425-meter length in a terraced, non-overlapping configuration, making each unit feel more like a free-standing house than an apartment. Médano El Pinar will be a Mass Timber structure locally sourced and engineered with a minimal carbon footprint attributable to transportation.

O'Balia Thermal Spa

Amelia Tavella Architectes

Architect Amelia Tavella wins the design competition for the demolition, rehabilitation, and extension of the unique thermal Spa in the Mediterranean. Aware of the challenges and eager to realize its ambitions, the City of Balaruc-les-Bains, France, initiated a reflection on the rejuvenation of the O'Balia thermal spa, incorporated within the broader redevelopment project of the Hespérides site. The architect chose to direct attention towards the Thau lagoon and orchestrate a meeting between geology and genealogy. Numerous traces bear witness to Balaruc's Roman origins: archaeological remains, ancient buried baths, mosaics, and busts of statues.

The Ellinikon Commercial Hub

Aedas

Situated at the Eastern edge of the Ellinikon District, The MIPIM award-winning Ellinikon Commercial Hub is located in a prime location in Athens. Transformed from the former Athens International Airport, the hub is slated to become a contemporary mini-city comprising the new state-of-the-art commercial, leisure, and business destination that will extend to more than 185,000 sq m on Vouliagmenis Avenue. The Commercial Hub consists of the largest mall in Greece, a next-generation retail park with big-box stores. Right next to it, an iconic mixed-use tower houses a hotel and apartments. It is a pioneering ecosystem that introduces a new lifestyle philosophy in shopping and entertainment.

Grieg Quarter Music Theatre

Nordic Office of Architecture

Nordic Office of Architecture and ALA Architects partnered for "Nina", a proposal for Bergen's new music theatre. Aiming to complement the existing Grieg Hall, the proposal offers a building sunk deep into the landscape, with a welcoming entrance pavilion. This design frees up public space and creates a vibrant cultural hub with indoor and outdoor performance areas. "Nina" was shortlisted in the design competition alongside proposals by Snøhetta, Henning Larsen, Zaha Hadid, and Kengo Kuma.

848 Brickell

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) brings their renowned global talent and expertise to Miami’s Brickell neighborhood for its premier high-rise office and retail project, 848 Brickell. Designed to reflect the city’s culture and environment, the building is informed by the surrounding climate and driven by a vision for an innovative, resilient workplace with best-in-class amenities. Rising above Biscayne Bay and situated directly on the famed Brickell Avenue, 848 Brickell was conceptualized to capture the growing market for high-end office space in Miami with its expressive structure and wellness-focused programming.

Ring of Bjólfur

Arkibygg Arkitektar & Esja Architecture

Ring of Bjólfur is a ring-shaped viewing platform in the slopes of Mount Bjólfur, 650m over sea level. The platform overlooks Seydisfjordur, a narrow fjord with steep mountains in East Iceland. The simple concrete structure sits on top of the rugged landscape and hovers over the edge offering a spectacular view over the fjord and to the Atlantic Ocean. The ring has a diameter of 32 meters, with a walkway and bench spanning the entire 100m circumference. The slightly sloping ring structure is wheelchair accessible.

Biomedical Research Building, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) is pleased to unveil New York City’s first purpose-built, all-electric academic research lab building, designed for Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The new eight-story building will house biomedical research and lab facilities as well as symposium and community engagement spaces. Designed to use significantly less energy than similar buildings of its kind, the new biomedical building will outperform emission limits set by New York City’s Local Law 97 and support Columbia University’s Plan 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goals. The new building will connect to the Columbia University School of Nursing and Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion, creating a unified academic and research facility.

Public Realm Vision for Fleet Street Quarter, London

Gensler

Gensler was appointed by Fleet Street Quarter BID to develop a new public realm vision for this dynamic part of the City. The proposed strategy was unveiled today and has the potential to be the most extensive transformation in the City of London in 150 years. Gensler has been working closely with Fleet Street Quarter BID, the City of London and key stakeholders and businesses to define a vision to create a sustainable future for an essential part of London’s Central Business District. The Fleet Street Quarter Era of Change Strategy proposes a revitalization of the area which will drive local business growth and see the creation of a new community of workers, visitors, and residents.

Rinkkaai Urban Housing Development

KCAP

Rinkkaai is an urban housing development next to Ghent's central train station, set within a kilometer-long park-like setting created from a former industrial site—which is also connected to a nearby recreation area by a playful new bridge, that spans the river Leie. The project is a result of a winning competition, and a nearly decade-long international collaboration between KCAP, architects firms evr-architects and OM/AR, and the landscape designers Omgeving and Fris in Landschap. It is set to enliven and rejuvenate this former brownfield site in the city, while also ‘completing’ the far western edge of one of Ghent’s neighborhoods, named Stationbuurt Noord. The development of this area of the city is part of a larger master plan for the station area of the city, which has been under development since the late 1990s.

Polat Levent Exclusive

GAD Architecture

GAD Architecture's Polat Levent Exclusive is a landmark of Istanbul's architectural evolution. Situated in Levent, a vibrant urban center, this project harmoniously melds historical context with modern innovation. From a remote, forested area, Levent has evolved into a bustling metropolitan hub, with the Polat Levent Exclusive marking a significant milestone in this transformation. The collaboration between GAD and Polat Gayrimenkul symbolizes architectural progress, catering to Istanbul's diverse and growing needs while respecting its rich historical and environmental heritage.

