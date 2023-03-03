Rafael Viñoly, Outstanding Uruguayan Architect, Passes Away at 78

Save this picture! Panoramic view of 432 Park Avenue Condominiums, designed by Viñoly, in New York City, United States. Image via Shutterstock / Sergii Figurnyi

The world of architecture is mourning the death of the renowned Uruguayan-American architect, Rafael Viñoly, who passed away at the age of 78. With more than half a century of experience in the profession, Viñoly was known for his bold and imposing designs that were built in various cities around the world.

Among his most recognized works are the new Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, which has become the renowned gateway to Uruguay, the Boston Convention Center, which redefined urban space in the American city, and the controversial 20 Fenchurch Tower in London, a 160-meter-tall skyscraper that received harsh criticism for its impact on its surroundings.

Born in 1944 in Montevideo, Uruguay, he studied architecture at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of Buenos Aires, from which he graduated in 1969. Later, he joined the MSGSSV architectural firm and built the Terraces of Manantiales and ATC Argentina Televisora Color, among others.

Viñoly received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, including the Medal of Honor from the American Institute of Architects, New York City Chapter, and the National Design Award from Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.

Viñoly's death is a great loss for the architectural community and prompts us to reflect on his legacy. His distinctive style and commitment to energy efficiency and functionality in architecture will continue to inspire future generations of architects to create innovative spaces that push boundaries.