  Architecture Classic: Terraces of Manantiales / MSGSSV

Architecture Classic: Terraces of Manantiales / MSGSSV

Architecture Classic: Terraces of Manantiales / MSGSSV

Designed in the late 70s by MSGSSV, the Terraces of Manantiales (Terrazas de Manantiales) is a summer house complex by the Atlantic Ocean built in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
The architecture firm led by Flora Manteola, Javier Sánchez Gómez, Josefina Santos, Justo Solsona, and Rafael Viñoly designed 92 summer homes on an 8,000-square-meter plot (86,111 square feet) creating a small town by the ocean.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
Official description:

It is a group of ninety-two summer houses organized as a small town facing the sea.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
It presents a unique building with the surprising spatial features of a Mediterranean Sea town and the rigorous design methodology of contemporary architecture.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
The resulting volumetry respects the natural slope of the land, and is perceived as a compact and stepped mass towards the beach. The stepped orientation generates terraces and allows to explore the most suitable views and orientations.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
The tangled articulations of the residential complex achieve their unity through the use of the same materials: exposed brick, with terracotta and brown-toned plasters on some specific surfaces.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV

The summer houses are connected by a system of vaulted streets that go down towards the shore. A transversal circulation—with covered sectors and others uncovered—serves as access to some houses and goes through small squares protected from the winds, where shops and services are located.

Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV
Cortesía de MSGSSV

The parking lots are arranged below the summer houses, which are located on a higher level of the plot.

Planta Techos. Image Cortesía de MSGSSV
Planta Techos. Image Cortesía de MSGSSV

In 2015, this project was part of the Latin America in Construction: Architecture 1955–1980 exhibition. Currently, the model, photographs, and some original plans are archived at the MoMA.

Detalle. Image Cortesía de MSGSSV
Detalle. Image Cortesía de MSGSSV

Details

Architects: MSGSSV
Location: Punta del Este, Uruguay
Site area: 8,000 m2
Built area: 12,000 m2
Project: 1977-1978
Completion: 1981

Project location

Address:20002 La Barra, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

About this office
MSGSSS
Office

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Architecture Classic: Terraces of Manantiales / MSGSSV" [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Terrazas de Manantiales / MSGSSV] 28 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960536/architecture-classic-terraces-of-manantiales-msgssv> ISSN 0719-8884

