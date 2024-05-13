Zaha Hadid Architects Wins Competition for Riga Ropax Terminal in Latvia

Save this picture! ZHA - Ropax Ferry Terminal_River Facade. Image © Negativ: Brano Marsalek

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been announced as the winner of the international competition for the design of the Riga Ropax Terminal in Latvia. Collaborating with Latvian practices Sarma Norde Architects and Alps Landscape Architects, as well as Sweco Finland, ZHA’s proposal includes the repurposing of an existing shipping warehouse, to be transformed into a key multi-modal transport hub for the city, located along the Daugava River. The competition was open to anyone who qualified. Out of the ten registered entries, the third prize was awarded to US-based Berenblum Busch Architects, the second prize went to R-Konsult from Estonia.

The project takes an existing 1960s warehouse building and repurposes it into a new 20,000-square-meter ferry and cruise terminal. The architects suggest the addition of a fourth level, which would accommodate public terraces with restaurants and cafes opening up views towards the river and historic city center. The orthogonal geometry of the existing structure remains legible in the design, as the old reinforced concrete structure is combined with timber structures sourced from certified sustainable local forests.

The terminal organizes circulation flows, creating separate passenger arrival and departure routes, while doubling the capacity of the current port. A triple-height grand hall welcomes and distributes visitors in order to create legible circulation paths. Contributing to this, the treatment of the facades allows for natural light to enter the hub, creating a more comfortable atmosphere and reducing operational costs. Additionally, vertical external fins made out of locally recycled bricks act as solar shading, adapting each façade to their particular sunlight conditions. Honoring the traditions of Latvian pottery, the terminal’s roof incorporates ceramic tiles produced in the region, which contribute to creating the gentile curvature of the roof as an echo of the subtle reflections of the surface of River Daugava.

The new terminal also features connections to various facilities, including ferry and cruise ship docking yards, bus networks, taxis, tourist buses, and public bicycles. The master plan includes a new civic plaza facing the city, along with riverside walkways and waterfront gardens for relaxation and leisure activities. The terminal, located in the southern part of Exportosta, will become one of the three transportation hubs in the maritime city. Early estimates show that the terminal would accommodate up to 150 cruise ships together with 540 ships per year in the passenger and cargo segments, totaling about 800,000 passengers in its first year of operations, planned for 2028.

Combining design innovation with the highest standards of user experience and environmental sustainability, Riga Ropax Terminal will be an architectural landmark that serves as a gateway to Riga’s future while respecting its rich history as a leading port city. By re-using the site’s existing concrete structures, together with local materials from recycled and renewable sources, the new terminal will be a benchmark in environmentally responsible architecture that incorporates advanced design solutions to reduce energy demand and carbon emissions. With vastly improved access to the waterfront and generous amounts of new public space, the project will ensure the area becomes a popular civic destination for generations to come. - Gianluca Racana, Director, Zaha Hadid Architects

On a similar note, Zaha Hadid Architects has recently unveiled their design for a large-scale project for the redevelopment of the Al Khuwair waterfront in downtown Muscat, the capital of Oman. The office has also announced the beginning of the renovation works for the iconic Schuylkill Tower in Monaco. Expanding beyond architectural design, Zaha Hadid Architects has been present at this year’s Milan Design Week, collaborating with various companies to showcase the office’s stylistic language transformed into furniture design.

