BIG and Kansas School of Architecture & Design Reveal Mass Timber "Makers' KUbe" University Campus

BIG, in collaboration with BNIM and the University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design, has revealed a mass timber structure named the “Makers’ KUbe.” Designed for collaborative learning, the structure features a timber diagrid frame. The scheme was developed with students, faculty, and the university's board of directors to serve as a studio space and an educational showcase for sustainable practices.

As part of BIG’s larger vision to consolidate the University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design programs into three interconnected buildings, the scheme focuses on creativity, connectivity, innovation, environmental stewardship, and creating a dynamic campus hub. Spanning 4,645 sqm, the timber structure is engineered to minimize material use and reduce carbon emissions. Inspired by Japanese joinery, the structure employs tight-fit dowels and notched glulam, eliminating the need for steel fasteners. Composed of glass and timber, it reveals the building’s inner workings while promoting transparency.

To optimize interaction and circulation, the building massing is strategically oriented for increased light and airflow. Winter garden bridges connect the KUbe to existing buildings, creating seamless movement between them. The ground-level entrances engage with the surrounding open spaces, while upper-level terraces offer views of the campus and the city.

The KUbe features a flexible, light-filled maker space spread across six floors, promoting student collaboration. The building also boasts a 3D printing, a robotic lab, and a café, all organized around a central core. Recyclable materials align with the university’s values and commitment to environmental stewardship. In fact, the master plan for the school’s campus aims to honor its heritage while embracing sustainable solutions. It features photovoltaic panels on rooftops and rainwater harvesting systems, demonstrating a commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting ecological resilience.

