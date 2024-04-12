A Dynamic Hub Dedicated to Youth and a Villa Complex Inspired by Rice Fields: 8 Unbuilt Resorts Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of Geometrium Studio | Olympus Villa Complex

Long celebrated as havens of relaxation and luxury, resorts offer guests an escape from the mundanity of daily life. These sanctuaries seek to offer lavish accommodations, scenic locations, and comprehensive experiences. From sun-drenched beaches to mountain retreats, or secluded spots in the wilderness, resorts can take a variety of forms, each offering a unique experience. The history of architects designing resorts is intertwined with the development of the hospitality industry and the concept of leisure travel. In the realm of architecture, resorts allow designers to meld functionality with luxury living, creating spaces that offer experiences beyond just residences.

The Multifunctional complex “Next Collection” in Georgia by SPECTRUM Architecture illustrates this by adopting organic forms that blend into the seaside, while “Ethereal Mountains” by the Maden Group in Albania seeks to foster youth engagement in a breathtaking landscape. In Indonesia, the Villa complex “Olympus” by Geometrium Studio presents a unique structural concept where each villa’s roof acts as the terrace for the one above, echoing the rice fields of Bali. In this week’s curated selection of unbuilt resorts, submitted by the ArchDaily community, these themes are explored in different settings and design conditions.

Read on to discover 8 curated resort design projects, along with their project descriptions from the architects.

Multifunctional Complex "Next Collection" / SPECTRUM Architecture

The project aimed to create an organic, multi-functional complex that is binary with the environment. The architecture of the building takes into account the local context and characteristics. Its proportion and geometric forms naturally merge with the system terrain, repeating and emphasizing the contours of the local landscape. Various organic forms, materials, and color palettes harmoniously blend with the environment. The location distinguishes the project. Green Cape is one of the most beautiful seaside resorts in Georgia. Batumi Botanical Garden is one of the most cultivated in Europe. The project is distinguished by its proximity to the sea. From the terrace, there are breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and the botanical garden. Climatic conditions contribute to landscape planning. A wide variety of species are selected for patio terraces and rooftop gardens.

Ethereal Mountains–Expo Tirana / Maden Group

The architectural concept for “Ethereal Mountains” blends seamlessly into the breathtaking landscape, nestled between the majestic Dajti mountains, the vibrant Tirana city, and the rolling hills adorned with olive trees. This iconic venue serves as a dynamic hub and hotel dedicated to youth, hosting national and international conferences, fairs, and meetings. Designed with versatility and sustainability in mind, it offers a space where young minds converge exchange ideas, foster innovation, and shape the future.

Villa complex “Olympus” / Geometrium Studio

The Villa complex “Olympus” in Bali is inspired by the island's nature, including rice fields and terraces. Each villa's roof serves as the terrace for the one above, creating a unified structure with a single grid of columns and structural elements. Spacious villas, from 272 to 1308 square meters, will feature private patios and swimming pools. Additionally, the complex will house a communal building offering various facilities such as a restaurant, gym, spa, and cinema for residents to enjoy.

Paje Beach Resort / SPECTRUM LLC

Paje Beach Resort, designed by SPECTRUM Architecture, embodies a visionary approach, drawing inspiration from the natural splendor of Paje, Zanzibar. Positioned strategically on the east coast, it offers unparalleled sea views and a harmonious blend of luxury and coastal aesthetics. The resort features 25 villas designed for maximum comfort and relaxation, complemented by a signature restaurant, terrace, outdoor pool, and bar. Thoughtfully integrated outdoor spaces, including an Envi Garden and private outdoor baths, enhance the guest experience amidst nature's beauty.

"RITSO Resort" seamlessly merges modern architecture with Monemvasia's traditional essence, crafting a captivating, one-of-a-kind ambiance. Luxurious pavilions, blending contemporary aesthetics with local heritage, feature Monemvasia cistern-inspired roof channels and private pools, offering mesmerizing vistas. Natural materials like stone, wood, and metal infuse warmth and authenticity, while the innovative Brise Soleil design creates a unique atmosphere. This architecture forms the backdrop for immersive guest experiences, allowing them to be the heroes of their unforgettable journeys, immersed in elegance and serenity.

Modern Kazakh Yurt / Nurgissa Architects

Nurgissa Architects' modern Kazakh yurts stand as a testament to the evolution of architectural design, where tradition meets innovation. The project pays homage to the rich nomadic heritage of Kazakhstan but also addresses contemporary challenges through sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. The Kazakh Yurt is not only a tourist accommodation concept but a symbol of how architecture can bridge the gap between past and present, ensuring the preservation of cultural identity.

MNEMOSYNE RESORT / taweechok thitithamnakkul

The project design idea is that wars, wars arise from conflicts that cannot be resolved, such as housing conflicts, food supply conflicts, and independent wars. It will make you think of the past or forget about the past. You must go to a place that reminds you of the past and creates new memories. It is to come to this resort to create Mutt Antone and various views to facilitate. to forget the memories.

