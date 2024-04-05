Carlo Ratti Associati Transforms Refinery Plant into Clean Battery Park in Italy

Save this picture! Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati | Water Battery Park

Carlo Ratti Associati has just revealed its designs for a waterfront green energy park in Trieste, Italy. Initially a disused petroleum refinery, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between the city’s industrial past and a sustainable future by repurposing oil storage tanks into renewable energy solutions. Dubbed “water batteries,” the repurposed oil storage tanks are linked to the Adriatic Sea.

The master plan spans 365,000 square meters along the reclaimed seafront and proposes new energy storage and generation technologies. The existing tanks are transformed into energy-storing water batteries, ultimately repurposing a previously inaccessible industrial zone while reconnecting it to the city.

The initiative at large uses an approach of reutilizing obsolete industrial sites and harnessing renewable energy technologies. Central to the design are six colossal former oil tanks, each standing 15 meters tall and boasting a combined capacity of 110,000 cubic meters. These tanks operate through a simple procedure: seawater is pumped into them to store energy, transforming it into potential energy.

One of today’s major challenges is transforming the 20th-century industrial and energy legacy infrastructure we have in our cities. Our project in Trieste manifests this ambition in a striking way – the same pipes that were polluting the environment can now power the green revolution. The future energy infrastructure should not be hidden from public view, as it happened in the past. Rather, it should become part of urban experimentation, allowing a conversation to happen on our future development paths -- Carlo Ratti, founding partner of CRA and curator of the upcoming Biennale Architettura 2025

When energy demand peaks, the stored water is released to generate hydroelectric power, making the system a miniature “pumped hydroelectric” plant. Seeking to be an entirely sustainable process, powered by solar energy captured by agrivoltaic systems, with photovoltaic panels mounted above the park and accessible to the public. Beyond just energy transformation, the master plan envisions a holistic urban renewal, linking Trieste to Muggia and incorporating green spaces, urban farms, and an Innovation Park boasting a biotech research center.

In other similar news, Carlo Ratti Associati has revealed the design transformation of Turin’s historic waterfront in Italy. The project aims to address the current climate crisis by leveraging architectural solutions to create spaces that can withstand recurring floods of the Po River. Additionally, the studio recently unveiled its design, “Theater of Nature,” for France’s pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Finally, Carlo Ratti has been announced as the next curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The architect announced that his curatorial view revolves around real intelligence found everywhere, which can be harnessed in architecture.