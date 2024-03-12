Zaha Hadid Architects Renovates Monaco's Le Schuylkill Tower

Save this picture! Render of new Le Schuylkill Tower. Image © John Kellerman courtesy Alamy, montage by MIR

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has just begun renovating the iconic Schuylkill Tower in Monaco. Originally built in 1963, the tower currently stands tall as Monaco’s first-ever high-rise. ZHA conducted a feasibility study evaluating its development prospects and the scope of necessary renovations. This led to ZHA’s collaboration with local firm Square Architecte to revitalize and expand the iconic structure, set to be completed in May 2027.

The existing tower sits on a steep site with a notable 22-meter gradient between its northern and southern boundaries. Its foundation seamlessly blends with the rock face for its seven lower stories, while the upper 17 stories are divided into three blocks, each featuring a vertical circulation core along the northern façade. ZHA’s approach to the renovation is to preserve the architectural heritage of the original building while upgrading its amenities to meet contemporary standards.

The renovation replaces the tower’s two uppermost floors with three new floors supported by the building’s existing structure, preserving the integrity of the initial design. The new floors will host six penthouses overlooking Monte Carlo’s harbor. The project expands the tower’s floor area from 32,000 to 41,000 sqm while keeping its original footprint.

The new upper floors of the penthouses are made of lightweight, low-carbon steel (XCarb) and have cantilevered terraces, open floor plans, and large glass walls appeal. With better thermal insulation, a contemporary ceramic rain-screen facade gives the tower a new look and strengthens its relationship with Avenue de la Costa. Additionally, the new terraces and balconies are covered in aluminum panels, and the main lobby is adorned with a stainless-steel canopy.

The new Le Schuylkill Tower is transforming into a decarbonized structure, leveraging renewable energy resources and eco-friendly materials to minimize its environmental footprint. The tower's whole-life carbon assessment is recognized in every category of the BD2M environmental accreditation program, exceeding the 2030 RIBA Climate Challenge criteria. Additionally, various design integrations, including rain and greywater recycling, improved thermal performance, and connection with the district's seawater cooling network, significantly reduce water and energy usage.

Amidst growing awareness of the ecological consequences associated with new construction projects, the built environment has been moving towards retrofitting existing structures as a cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution. Recently, MVRDV released a new design study exploring how co-living can help shape the future of housing. The study entails various solutions to adaptively repurposing existing structures. Additionally, Google’s new headquarters in New York was constructed atop the original 1930s rail terminal and adapted to become a hub for over 14,000 employees. Finally, SOM has recently completed the restoration works for Lever House, one of New York’s modernist landmarks.