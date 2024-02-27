SOM's 30th Street Station Redevelopment in Philadelphia Breaks Ground

This month, Skidmore, Owings, and Merril's (SOM) $550 million William H. Gray III 30th Street Station broke ground in Philidelphia. Initially proposed in 2016, the scheme involves a new mixed-use urban district with an emphasis on transit for the 30th Street Station Precinct. Boasting a vibrant public realm, the initial phase of the plan focuses extensively on renovating the historic station. Designed in collaboration with Gilbane, Amtrak, Plenary, Vantage, and Johnson Controls, the overarching goal is to position the station for sustained growth over the next five decades and enhance the travel experience for millions of annual visitors.

The project encompasses the most significant revitalization initiative for the iconic 30th Street Station since 1991. Originally completed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1933, the landmark stands as a testament to Beaux-Arts architecture, holding a significant place in Philadelphia’s civic landscape. SOM is aiming to modernize and expand the rail hub’s retail offerings, upgrade its infrastructure, expand and fully pedestrianize its outdoor spaces, and consolidate Amtrak’s offices within the building’s upper levels.

The scheme aims to connect Center City and University City, creating an inclusive, transportation-centric district. Integral to achieving this connectivity is transforming Market Street Plaza, a vital public space south of the station. The redesigned plaza will extend the popular Porch at 30th Street Station along Market Street, replacing vehicular access with a blend of hardscape and greenery while preserving emergency vehicle access. A new glass canopy next to the Market Street entrance will shield the area from the elements and promote a seamless indoor and outdoor flow. The project aims to create a vibrant public area suitable for neighborhood get-togethers and events, featuring improved accessibility and safety elements.

One of the main goals of the reconstruction plan is to make 30th Street Station more accessible and easier to use. For increased convenience, customer service locations that were previously dispersed over the station will be combined onto the north concourse. The building's historic aesthetic will be incorporated into architectural interventions, such as glass-clad pavilions, that will lead travelers while maintaining the building's identity.

The scheme boasts the introduction of a Metropolitan Lounge, which is modeled after amenities found at New York's Moynihan Train Hall. Located above the north waiting area, the lounge will provide various services catered to multiple traveler requirements while adhering to the station's design aesthetic. Additionally, the station's upper floors will be renovated as part of the reconstruction for Amtrak's engineering offices. The design incorporates contemporary working amenities while maintaining the building's architectural integrity.

The project is set to be executed in phases, with retail and plaza enhancements expected to be completed by 2025 and 2026, followed by the remaining renovations by 2027. In similar recent news, SOM has completed the restoration works for Lever House, one of New York’s Modernist landmarks. Additionally, the studio was selected to design the New York Climate Exchange, a public research institute in New York. The new net-zero campus is planned to serve as an anchor institution for the development of new climate solutions. Finally, SOM's new American Buddhist Cultural Society Temple, also known as the San Bao Temple, has broken ground in San Francisco, California