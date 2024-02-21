Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize?

After the Hyatt Foundation announced that the 2024 Pritzker Prize be revealed on March 5 at 9 am EST, speculation has ignited regarding which architect or architects will receive architecture's most prestigious award. The Pritzker Architecture Prize, considered to be "the profession’s highest honor," has been granted annually, since 1979, by a jury, to a living architect or architects with significant achievements to humanity and the built environment.

The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize. Since then, architects from around the world have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal). Other winners include some of architecture's most significant names, like Rem Koolhaas, Oscar Niemeyer, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Francis Kéré, and Sir David Chipperfield in 2023.

As per our annual custom, we aim to engage with our community to learn more about who deserves to win the prize and the reasons behind it. Cast your vote below and explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020. Please note that neither ArchDaily nor members of the team endorse any candidate and the results of the poll will only represent those who voted.

Stay tuned for more updates and ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize 2024.