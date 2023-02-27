When Will the 2023 Pritzker Prize be Announced?

Save this picture! Primary School in Gando/ Kéré Architecture. Image © Siméon Duchoud

The official website of the Pritzker prize has stated that the 2023 laureate will be announced next week on March 7th at 10 am EST. Granted annually, since 1979, to a living architect or architects with significant achievements to humanity and the built environment, the Pritzker Architecture Prize is considered to be "the profession’s highest honor."

True to its usual March announcement, the Pritzker prize has made no changes this year to its jury members. Established by the Pritzker family of Chicago through the Hyatt Foundation, the international prize has the purpose of "honoring a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture".

The laureate receives a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and since 1987, a bronze medallion, based on designs of Louis Sullivan, the father of the skyscraper, with on one side the name of the prize, and on the other, the three famous words “firmness, commodity, and delight,” recalling Roman architect Vitruvius' fundamental principles of architecture of firmitas, utilitas, venustas. The award is conferred on the laureate/s at a ceremony held at an architecturally significant site throughout the world.

Past Pritzker Prize laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Lacaton & Vassal, and Francis Kéré in 2022.

Save this picture! The bronze medallion awarded to each Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Image Courtesy of Pritzker Architecture Prize

The Pritzker Architecture Prize jury members in 2023 are: (similar to 2022)

Manuela Lucá-Dazio, Executive Director

Alejandro Aravena (Jury Chair), 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate

Barry Bergdoll, curator, author, and Meyer Schapiro Professor of Art History and Archaeology at Columbia University.

Deborah Berke, architect and Dean of Yale School of Architecture

Stephen Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, architectural critic, curator, and Brazilian Ambassador to India, Delhi.

Kazuyo Sejima, architect, educator, and 2010 Pritzker Prize Laureate.

Benedetta Tagliabue, architect and director of Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Wang Shu, architect, educator, and 2012 Pritzker Prize Laureate

Stay tuned for more updates and for ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Pritzker Prize.